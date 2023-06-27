Publirreportaje

Isla Margarita: Colegio Pablo Romero Millán “At our school, your children will create unforgettable experiences”

Braulio Jatar
Por Braulio Jatar 3 Min Lectura

At our school, your children will create unforgettable experiences.

Content:

Colegio Pablo Romero Millán Isla de Margarita

Foundation and Legacy of Colegio Pablo Romero Millán Educational Unit The Integral Role of Education: Nurturing Emotional and Academic Growth A Bilingual Environment Nurturing Future Leaders Address:

Foundation and Legacy of Colegio Pablo Romero Millán Educational Unit

Since 2007, Colegio Pablo Romero Millán Educational Unit has been a notable contribution to education in Nueva Esparta State. It is an initiative of parents and representatives who joined forces to create a high-quality educational institution. PRM stands out for its commitment to the development of well-rounded children and youth.

The Integral Role of Education:

Emotional and Academic Growth Forming, hand in hand, the leaders of tomorrow.”

At Colegio Pablo Romero Millán Educational Unit, the prioritization lies in the development of values, principles, and specific knowledge that guide students towards achieving goals and objectives. With modern and high-quality educational tools, the focus is on forming young individuals who are aware of their emotional intelligence and possess a healthy sense of self-esteem.

A Bilingual Environment Nurturing Future Leaders

"Un Ambiente Bilingüe que Nutre a los Líderes del Futuro"

The school operates in a bilingual environment where the family plays a crucial role. Students learn to be leaders capable of transforming their surroundings and positively contributing to their community.

At Pablo Romero Millán, they strive to fulfill their slogan “PRM forming, hand in hand, the leaders of tomorrow,” working tirelessly to shape the leaders of the future.

Address: 31 de Julio Avenue, La Fuente Sector, Antolín del Campo Municipality, Nueva Esparta State Phone: 0295 2426302 Email: [email protected]


“Come with me, I want to show you my school…”

Join us at:

31 de Julio Avenue, La Fuente Sector, Antolín del Campo, Margarita Island.

Contact us at: 📞 0295 2426302 🌐 www.uecprm.com.ve 📭 [email protected]

At our school, your children will create unforgettable experiences.

#yosoyPRM #wearePRM #creandoexperienciasmemorables #formandoaloslideresdelmañana #colegiosenmargarita #colegiosdemargarita #excelenciaeducativa #educacion

EN ESPAÑOL: Colegio Pablo Romero Millán: Forjando Líderes Bilingües en el municipio turístico de Isla de Margarita

También podría gustarte

Colegio Pablo Romero Millán: Forjando Líderes Bilingües en el municipio turístico de Isla de Margarita

El Remo Restaurante el mejor de Margarita…Todos los días

Comparte este artículo
Por Braulio Jatar
Seguir:
Editor/Director Reporte Confidencial l Abogado 18342 l Comunicador SNTP 8248 l Locutor 17210 I Profesor Inteligencias l Escritor l 9 libros
Deja un comentario

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *

Este sitio usa Akismet para reducir el spam. Aprende cómo se procesan los datos de tus comentarios.

Anunciantes

"Un Ambiente Bilingüe que Nutre a los Líderes del Futuro"
Colegio Pablo Romero Millán: Forjando Líderes Bilingües en el municipio turístico de Isla de Margarita
Publirreportaje
El Remo es un restaurante ubicado en la Isla de Margarita, Venezuela.
El Remo Restaurante el mejor de Margarita…Todos los días
Gastronomía Publirreportaje

¡No Te Lo Pierdas!

¡Fácil y Rápido! Obtén tu tarjeta de crédito en el BDV +Requisitos
¡Fácil y Rápido! Obtén tu tarjeta de crédito en el BDV +Requisitos
Economía Principales
En extrañas circunstancias fue encontrado sin vida Edinson Rafael Rojas, emprendedor gastronómico de 43 años, proveniente de la isla de Margarita, Venezuela.
!ALERTA INTERNACIONAL! Margariteño rumbo a Darién habría sido asesinado por “policías” colombianos + VIDEO
Diario del Migrante Principales Regionales Sucesos
El depósito del bono Beca Enseñanza Media se realiza a través del sistema Patria
Lo + Comentado ¡Atención bachilleres! Sistema Patria otorga Bono Beca Enseñanza Media
Economía Principales
¡Atención! Patria anuncia entrega de bono económico Hoy 27Jun 2023
+LEÍDO ¡Atención! Patria comenzó el pago HOY de este bono +Informate aquí
Economía Principales
¿Perdiste tu contraseña?