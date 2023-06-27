Isla Margarita: Colegio Pablo Romero Millán “At our school, your children will create unforgettable experiences”

At our school, your children will create unforgettable experiences.

Colegio Pablo Romero Millán Isla de Margarita

Foundation and Legacy of Colegio Pablo Romero Millán Educational Unit

Since 2007, Colegio Pablo Romero Millán Educational Unit has been a notable contribution to education in Nueva Esparta State. It is an initiative of parents and representatives who joined forces to create a high-quality educational institution. PRM stands out for its commitment to the development of well-rounded children and youth.

The Integral Role of Education:

Nurturing Emotional and Academic Growth

At Colegio Pablo Romero Millán Educational Unit, the prioritization lies in the development of values, principles, and specific knowledge that guide students towards achieving goals and objectives. With modern and high-quality educational tools, the focus is on forming young individuals who are aware of their emotional intelligence and possess a healthy sense of self-esteem.

A Bilingual Environment Nurturing Future Leaders

The school operates in a bilingual environment where the family plays a crucial role. Students learn to be leaders capable of transforming their surroundings and positively contributing to their community.

At Pablo Romero Millán, they strive to fulfill their slogan “PRM forming, hand in hand, the leaders of tomorrow,” working tirelessly to shape the leaders of the future.

Address: 31 de Julio Avenue, La Fuente Sector, Antolín del Campo Municipality, Nueva Esparta State Phone: 0295 2426302 Email: [email protected]



“Come with me, I want to show you my school…”

31 de Julio Avenue, La Fuente Sector, Antolín del Campo, Margarita Island.

Contact us at: 📞 0295 2426302 🌐 www.uecprm.com.ve 📭 [email protected]

At our school, your children will create unforgettable experiences.

EN ESPAÑOL: Colegio Pablo Romero Millán: Forjando Líderes Bilingües en el municipio turístico de Isla de Margarita