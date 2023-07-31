Economía

Cavediv se propone estimular la demanda de la producción textil antes de finalizar el año 2023

Roberto Rimeris, presidente of the Venezuelan Chamber of the Clothing Industry (Cavediv), pointed out that the loss of purchasing power of Venezuelans, the new taxes that weigh on the prices of tradable goods, and the particular conditions of the industry, as well as the exemption of taxes on imported products, are some of the elements that continue to harm the growth of the clothing industry in the country.

In this regard, in an interview for Fedecámaras Radio, he recalled that from January to June 2023, the sector reported a considerable drop in sales, caused, in the first instance, by the decline of the national economy.

He also added that the difficulties in acquiring raw materials and the failures in public services increase the cost of national production, “causing Venezuela to lose its competitiveness both nationally and internationally.”

The representative of Cavediv estimates that in the coming months there may be an improvement in sales, coupled with a possible “stabilization of the economy.”

