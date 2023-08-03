El último episodio del madurismo: se organiza recolección de firmas de víctimas de las sanciones

“Pedro Infante, a deputy of the National Assembly and president of the commission studying the extent of the sanctions, says that is why the organ procurement program has been paralyzed.

This Wednesday, the deputy of the National Assembly (AN) of 2020, Pedro Infante, announced that they will be collecting signatures from Venezuelans affected by the “sanctions” imposed by the United States.

He is also the president of the Special Commission that will Identify the Scope and Responsibilities of Donald Trump’s Confessions against Venezuela, and he stated that they will later take the cases to international organizations.

“The coercive measures have directly impacted the quality of life of the citizens,” he said.

“How many schools, hospitals, children, treatments, and vaccines did the State fail to acquire to attend to the people because of the blockade and the sanctions?” he questioned.

He then added that the Simón Bolívar Foundation, which is dedicated to channeling surgical interventions for children, was forced to paralyze its functions.

He said this to counter the allegations about the suspension of the organ procurement service that has claimed victims, especially children, waiting for transplants.

Read also: WORSE THAN THE DISEASE: #Datanálisis reveals what Venezuelans think about sanctions.

He recalled that the administration of Donald Trump “tried to destroy, through all means, Venezuela’s oil industry.”

He indicated that the objective was to make the country collapse, along with the national electrical and water system.

According to Infante, the commission will collect the signatures of Venezuelans affected by the sanctions and present them to the AN’s board of directors.

In addition, they will submit a report on all the sectors of the nation affected by US policies.”