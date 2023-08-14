Cavececo sostiene altas expectativas para los centros comerciales en el segundo semestre de 2023

Claudia Itriago, executive director of the Venezuelan Chamber of Shopping Centers, Retailers, and Related Businesses (Cavececo), stated that they maintain expectations for the second semester of 2023.

“We started the year with very high expectations, obviously they have decreased a bit from what we had, but now the most important dates are coming,” she said.

In an interview with Unión Radio, she pointed out that, although the first three months of 2023 did not meet expectations, they saw some improvements in the second quarter due to the celebration of Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, and Children’s Day.

She also denounced that the problems with public services continue. “A key point is the high costs of the services and the poor distribution of the same. The dominant factor was mainly electricity and water,” she added.

She emphasized that “the high billing cost of water is also a major issue because they have to buy water tanks due to the lack of a continuous flow.”

She added that the shortage of gasoline “affects a lot” the shopping centers that operate in the interior of the country.

With information from Unión Radio.