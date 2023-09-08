GSK reactiva operaciones en Venezuela a través de Laboratorios Farma

“GlaxoSmithKline, a leading global biopharmaceutical company, has announced the return of its medication portfolio starting in September. Among the GSK products that will be available to Venezuelans as of September 2023 are treatment lines for infections, urology, respiratory diseases, allergies, central nervous system, and dermatology. The medications from the biopharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline are returning to the Venezuelan market, thanks to an agreement with Laboratorios Farma, who will be responsible for their importation, distribution, and commercialization starting in September 2023. GSK, a multinational company of English origin with over 200 years of global presence, began operations directly in Venezuela in 1961 and since then has developed close ties with the country’s medical community, benefiting Venezuelan patients with products recognized worldwide for their effectiveness and safety in the treatment and prevention of diseases. “Today we celebrate the great news that we will make our medication portfolio available to Venezuelans, and we will do so through a robust supply chain, taking care of all aspects of quality in distribution to ensure that each product reaches doctors and patients in optimal conditions,” commented Alejandro Canakis, General Manager, GSK Central America, the Caribbean, and Venezuela. Laboratorios Farma, a multinational company of Swiss origin with over 82 years of experience in Venezuela, has been chosen to commercialize GSK products in Venezuelan territory. “We are very pleased to have found in Laboratorios Farma a strong business ally that understands and shares GSK’s ethical values and puts the patient first,” commented Jerónimo Espinosa, Medical Director GSK for Central America, the Caribbean, and Venezuela. On the other hand, José Carlos Gracia, Vice President of LATAM Operations at Grupo Farma, added: “We are proud to be able to bring quality and proven therapeutic alternatives to Venezuelans, so the addition of GSK products to our commercial portfolio strengthens it with globally recognized brands that will be available again to Venezuelan doctors and patients. This honors us and commits us.” The reactivation will begin with the medication portfolio for the central nervous system, allergies, and dermatology, and will continue progressively as the requirements are met. About GSK GSK is a global biopharmaceutical company whose purpose is to unite science, technology, and talent to stay ahead of diseases. Learn more at gsk.com. If you are a healthcare professional, visit us at https://gskpro.com/es-ve/productos/ where you can find valuable scientific information. About Grupo Farma Grupo Farma is a multinational company founded in 1941, with a presence in the Andean and Central American region, whose mission is to develop, manufacture, market, and represent quality products and services for the health and well-being of its consumers, supporting the medical and pharmaceutical community. For more information, visit www.laboratoriosfarma.com.”