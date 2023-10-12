Netflix adquiere un documental sobre la histórica muñeca Barbie negra

Netflix and Shondaland have announced the acquisition of the documentary “Black Barbie: A Documentary,” a film that explores the story of the first black Barbie doll.

The documentary, directed by Lagueria Davis, tells the story of three charismatic women who worked at Mattel and were involved in the creation of the first black Barbie doll, which was released in 1980.

The film also examines the importance of representation and how dolls can play a crucial role in shaping identity and imagination.

Although the release date is yet to be announced, a preview of the documentary was shown at the SXSW 2023 cultural festival in Austin, Texas.

“Telling the story of ‘Black Barbie’ has been a very personal journey, and I am honored to celebrate the legacy of my aunts Beulah Mae Mitchell, Kitty Black Perkins, and Stacey McBride Irby in our film,” said Davis in a statement.

The acquisition of the documentary by Netflix and Shondaland comes on the heels of the success of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie, which has grossed over $1 billion internationally, making Gerwig the first solo female director to achieve this milestone.