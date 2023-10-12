Entretenimiento

Netflix adquiere un documental sobre la histórica muñeca Barbie negra

Reporte Confidencial
Por Reporte Confidencial 1 Min Lectura

Netflix and Shondaland have announced the acquisition of the documentary “Black Barbie: A Documentary,” a film that explores the story of the first black Barbie doll.

The documentary, directed by Lagueria Davis, tells the story of three charismatic women who worked at Mattel and were involved in the creation of the first black Barbie doll, which was released in 1980.

The film also examines the importance of representation and how dolls can play a crucial role in shaping identity and imagination.

Although the release date is yet to be announced, a preview of the documentary was shown at the SXSW 2023 cultural festival in Austin, Texas.

“Telling the story of ‘Black Barbie’ has been a very personal journey, and I am honored to celebrate the legacy of my aunts Beulah Mae Mitchell, Kitty Black Perkins, and Stacey McBride Irby in our film,” said Davis in a statement.

The acquisition of the documentary by Netflix and Shondaland comes on the heels of the success of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie, which has grossed over $1 billion internationally, making Gerwig the first solo female director to achieve this milestone.

También podría gustarte

Kemawan lanza el videoclip de “Tu Nombre” y cautivará al público en la Concha Acústica

Frank Quintero se presenta en el Tour “Aquí estoy” en el Hotel Humboldt

Regalo de las Kardashian a hijo de Paris Hilton: una alpaca hecha por un venezolano

El enigma de la madre de El Puma Jr.: El misterio tras el presunto hijo de El Puma.

Polémica en torno a la muerte del hijo no reconocido de El Puma

Comparte este artículo
Foto del avatar
Por Reporte Confidencial
Seguir:
Reporte Confidencial es un portal de noticias fundado el 08 de mayo de 2006, con el objetivo de garantizar la participación del periodismo civil en su plataforma. RC tiene decenas de miles de lectores, mas de 500 mil seguidores en redes sociales y ocupa espacio preferencial en Venezuela.

¡No Te Lo Pierdas!

¡Últimas noticias pago de aguinaldos a DOCENTES HOY #10OCT 2023! Entérate AQUÍ
¡Últimas noticias pago de aguinaldos a DOCENTES HOY #10OCT 2023! Entérate AQUÍ
Economía Principales
Los familiares de Nicole, dicen que salió la noche del 30 de septiembre con una amiga, Oriana Mendoza
Joven salió de fiesta con sus amigos y la encontraron muerta en un CDI #09Oct
Principales Sucesos
¡Margarita! Abatido "José Chela" al enfrentarse a la PNB en el municipio Díaz
¡Margarita! Abatido “José Chela” al enfrentarse a la PNB en el municipio Díaz
Principales Regionales
¡Pago bono de Guerra Económica HOY #10Oct 2023! Con AUMENTO
¡Pago bono de Guerra Económica HOY #10Oct 2023! Con AUMENTO
Economía Principales

Anunciantes

Braulio Jatar destaca compromiso de Amnistía Internacional a venezolanos desplazados en Chile
Braulio Jatar destaca compromiso de Amnistía Internacional a venezolanos desplazados en Chile + Carta
Política - Opinión Principales Publirreportaje
Opciones de Visa en Chile: Un Vistazo Detallado
Diario del Migrante Publirreportaje
5 consejos para extender estadía en Chile como turista
Diario del Migrante Principales Publirreportaje
La especialista en derecho de inmigración, Alexandra Rivas, ha dado a conocer detalles esenciales sobre el proceso de solicitud de asilo en España, poniendo énfasis en los casos de ciudadanos venezolanos. De acuerdo con Rivas:
Abogada Alexandra Rivas ofrece claves solicitud de asilo en España para venezolanos
Diario del Migrante Principales Publirreportaje
¿Perdiste tu contraseña?