La hija de Luis Miguel contrae matrimonio con un venezolano: ¡No te pierdas las fotos y el video!

Michelle Salas and Venezuelan Danilo Díaz have said ‘I do’ in a fairytale wedding in Tuscany. The bride and groom were surrounded by their loved ones in an unforgettable evening.

However, the most anticipated moment that shocked the guests, especially the bride, was her encounter with her father, Luis Miguel, who was by her side, as confirmed days before.

The singer finished his concert on Friday in Miami and flew to Italy in his private jet to attend his eldest daughter’s wedding.

Father and daughter shared an emotional moment just minutes before the radiant bride walked down the aisle.

This exclusive moment was confirmed by the Spanish TV program Fiesta, on Telecinco. Their special correspondent covered everything that was happening and reported exclusively on this unique, emotional, and highly anticipated moment.

“Just before walking down the aisle, they looked at each other, exchanged some words… they lived a very intimate moment, which I believe was very emotional for both of them. They were chatting before she reunited with her partner,” the journalist described.

Did Luis Miguel act as the godfather and accompany her to the altar? The reporter confirmed that he did not. “He did not walk her down the aisle, but they had a conversation, and it was important for both of them,” she explained, highlighting the complicity and excitement they both showed.

The Dresses









The wedding ceremony fulfilled all the expectations that the businesswoman and daughter of Luis Miguel had dreamed of. It started with her wedding dresses: two romantic white dresses and one olive green dress, all designed by Dolce & Gabbana, as reported by Vogue México.

Since Michelle Salas met Danilo, they felt a special connection. It was a stroke of fate known as ‘love at first sight because we haven’t been apart since we met.’

It was only a matter of time before their formal engagement started with a proposal in a castle near Il Sereno in Lake Como, Italy. ‘From that day until today, my life changed forever.’

The Pinal family member always had a clear vision of how she wanted her wedding dress to be. ‘Although it’s true that my style has transformed over the years, and I had a few doubts about whether I should wear something simpler and more minimalist,’ guided by her intuition, she chose ‘something that felt sophisticated and festive.’

The bride knew that designers Domenico and Stefano would be the ones to dress her on the big day.

Her dream came true at Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda workshop in Milan, ‘for me, they are the pioneers in creating the look of a modern, strong, and sexy woman.’

The chosen jewelry was from Tiffany, ‘for the first day, I chose a more retro look, for the second day something very minimalist because the dress speaks for itself, and for the third day, a more romantic, young, and fun feeling.’

Stay informed instantly on your phone. Join the Diario Primicia group on WhatsApp through the following link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/Lpf54Rh6Ku2JUl6TS8Uyly.