Entretenimiento

La hija de Luis Miguel contrae matrimonio con un venezolano: ¡No te pierdas las fotos y el video!

Reporte Confidencial
Por Reporte Confidencial 4 Min Lectura

Michelle Salas and Venezuelan Danilo Díaz have said ‘I do’ in a fairytale wedding in Tuscany. The bride and groom were surrounded by their loved ones in an unforgettable evening.

However, the most anticipated moment that shocked the guests, especially the bride, was her encounter with her father, Luis Miguel, who was by her side, as confirmed days before.

The singer finished his concert on Friday in Miami and flew to Italy in his private jet to attend his eldest daughter’s wedding.

Father and daughter shared an emotional moment just minutes before the radiant bride walked down the aisle.

This exclusive moment was confirmed by the Spanish TV program Fiesta, on Telecinco. Their special correspondent covered everything that was happening and reported exclusively on this unique, emotional, and highly anticipated moment.

“Just before walking down the aisle, they looked at each other, exchanged some words… they lived a very intimate moment, which I believe was very emotional for both of them. They were chatting before she reunited with her partner,” the journalist described.

Did Luis Miguel act as the godfather and accompany her to the altar? The reporter confirmed that he did not. “He did not walk her down the aisle, but they had a conversation, and it was important for both of them,” she explained, highlighting the complicity and excitement they both showed.

The Dresses


Michelle Salas party dress

The wedding ceremony fulfilled all the expectations that the businesswoman and daughter of Luis Miguel had dreamed of. It started with her wedding dresses: two romantic white dresses and one olive green dress, all designed by Dolce & Gabbana, as reported by Vogue México.

Since Michelle Salas met Danilo, they felt a special connection. It was a stroke of fate known as ‘love at first sight because we haven’t been apart since we met.’

It was only a matter of time before their formal engagement started with a proposal in a castle near Il Sereno in Lake Como, Italy. ‘From that day until today, my life changed forever.’

The Pinal family member always had a clear vision of how she wanted her wedding dress to be. ‘Although it’s true that my style has transformed over the years, and I had a few doubts about whether I should wear something simpler and more minimalist,’ guided by her intuition, she chose ‘something that felt sophisticated and festive.’

The bride knew that designers Domenico and Stefano would be the ones to dress her on the big day.

Her dream came true at Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda workshop in Milan, ‘for me, they are the pioneers in creating the look of a modern, strong, and sexy woman.’

The chosen jewelry was from Tiffany, ‘for the first day, I chose a more retro look, for the second day something very minimalist because the dress speaks for itself, and for the third day, a more romantic, young, and fun feeling.’

Stay informed instantly on your phone. Join the Diario Primicia group on WhatsApp through the following link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/Lpf54Rh6Ku2JUl6TS8Uyly.

También podría gustarte

Michael Caine anuncia que ‘The Great Escaper’ marcará su despedida del cine

La música retro de Virginia López Rossi evoca gratos recuerdos

Marla Music honra la salsa en su quinto cover con maestría y pasión

Acusación de agresión por parte de Diamond La Mafia hacia Tekashi en el caso de Yailin.

Schwarzenegger comparte su perspectiva sobre el proceso de envejecimiento

Comparte este artículo
Foto del avatar
Por Reporte Confidencial
Seguir:
Reporte Confidencial es un portal de noticias fundado el 08 de mayo de 2006, con el objetivo de garantizar la participación del periodismo civil en su plataforma. RC tiene decenas de miles de lectores, mas de 500 mil seguidores en redes sociales y ocupa espacio preferencial en Venezuela.

¡No Te Lo Pierdas!

Choque entre ambulancia y carro deja varios lesionados en La Asunción
Choque entre ambulancia y carro deja varios lesionados en La Asunción
Principales Regionales
¡ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS HOY #12Oct Bono del Día de la Resistencia Indígena 2023! AQUÍ 
¡ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS HOY #12Oct Bono del Día de la Resistencia Indígena 2023! AQUÍ 
Economía Principales
Detenidos dos sujetos por tráfico de material estratégico en Nueva Esparta
Detenidos dos sujetos por tráfico de material estratégico en Nueva Esparta
Principales Regionales
El sobrino de El Puma revela la verdad sobre las declaraciones engañosas de las hermanas Morillo acerca de la muerte de Juan José Rodríguez, el cantante.
Entretenimiento

Anunciantes

Braulio Jatar destaca compromiso de Amnistía Internacional a venezolanos desplazados en Chile
Braulio Jatar destaca compromiso de Amnistía Internacional a venezolanos desplazados en Chile + Carta
Política - Opinión Principales Publirreportaje
Opciones de Visa en Chile: Un Vistazo Detallado
Diario del Migrante Publirreportaje
5 consejos para extender estadía en Chile como turista
Diario del Migrante Principales Publirreportaje
La especialista en derecho de inmigración, Alexandra Rivas, ha dado a conocer detalles esenciales sobre el proceso de solicitud de asilo en España, poniendo énfasis en los casos de ciudadanos venezolanos. De acuerdo con Rivas:
Abogada Alexandra Rivas ofrece claves solicitud de asilo en España para venezolanos
Diario del Migrante Principales Publirreportaje
¿Perdiste tu contraseña?