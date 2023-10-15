Entretenimiento

Reviviendo los inolvidables 15 años de la hija de Mónica Spear: un emotivo recuerdo (+video)

Reporte Confidencial
Por Reporte Confidencial 1 Min Lectura

Maya, the daughter of the late Venezuelan actress Mónica Spear, celebrated her 15th birthday in Mexico surrounded by family and friends. The intimate but emotional celebration was captured and shared on social media by the attendees.

One of the videos shows Maya wearing an olive green dress and a tiara that made her look like a princess. The images were shared through the stories of the guests and were later reported by the news portal Venezolanisimotv.

Another touching moment captured on video was when Maya’s adoptive mother, Daniela Bueno, handed her over to her father/uncle, Ricardo Spear, to dance the waltz together. The celebration also included the rhythm of Venezuelan drums and the heartfelt singing of “Happy Birthday.”

Stay informed instantly on your phone. Join the Diario Primicia WhatsApp group through the following link.

You can also find us on Telegram as @DiarioPrimicia, join us here.

También podría gustarte

La actriz Jada Pinkett Smith afirma que Tupac Shakur fue su alma gemela

Daniel Sarcos será el conductor estelar del Festival Internacional de la Orquídea, añadiendo su toque especial al evento.

Bad Bunny estrena el emocionante video de “Mónaco” en colaboración con “Checo” Pérez y Al Pacino

Alicia Machado: “Telemundo no me acepta”

El famoso actor Bruce Willis ha dejado de leer y hablar, según reportes recientes.

Comparte este artículo
Foto del avatar
Por Reporte Confidencial
Seguir:
Reporte Confidencial es un portal de noticias fundado el 08 de mayo de 2006, con el objetivo de garantizar la participación del periodismo civil en su plataforma. RC tiene decenas de miles de lectores, mas de 500 mil seguidores en redes sociales y ocupa espacio preferencial en Venezuela.

¡No Te Lo Pierdas!

Choque entre ambulancia y carro deja varios lesionados en La Asunción
Choque entre ambulancia y carro deja varios lesionados en La Asunción
Principales Regionales
El sobrino de El Puma revela la verdad sobre las declaraciones engañosas de las hermanas Morillo acerca de la muerte de Juan José Rodríguez, el cantante.
Entretenimiento
¡Últimas noticias cobra HOY #13Oct 2023 el 2do BONO ESPECIAL!
¡Últimas noticias cobra HOY #13Oct 2023 el 2do BONO ESPECIAL!
Economía Principales
Bono Fin de Año contra la Guerra Económica
¿Cuál es la fecha de pago del Bono de Guerra Económica?
Nacionales Principales

Anunciantes

Braulio Jatar destaca compromiso de Amnistía Internacional a venezolanos desplazados en Chile
Braulio Jatar destaca compromiso de Amnistía Internacional a venezolanos desplazados en Chile + Carta
Política - Opinión Principales Publirreportaje
Opciones de Visa en Chile: Un Vistazo Detallado
Diario del Migrante Publirreportaje
5 consejos para extender estadía en Chile como turista
Diario del Migrante Principales Publirreportaje
La especialista en derecho de inmigración, Alexandra Rivas, ha dado a conocer detalles esenciales sobre el proceso de solicitud de asilo en España, poniendo énfasis en los casos de ciudadanos venezolanos. De acuerdo con Rivas:
Abogada Alexandra Rivas ofrece claves solicitud de asilo en España para venezolanos
Diario del Migrante Principales Publirreportaje
¿Perdiste tu contraseña?