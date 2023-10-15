Reviviendo los inolvidables 15 años de la hija de Mónica Spear: un emotivo recuerdo (+video)

Maya, the daughter of the late Venezuelan actress Mónica Spear, celebrated her 15th birthday in Mexico surrounded by family and friends. The intimate but emotional celebration was captured and shared on social media by the attendees.

One of the videos shows Maya wearing an olive green dress and a tiara that made her look like a princess. The images were shared through the stories of the guests and were later reported by the news portal Venezolanisimotv.

Another touching moment captured on video was when Maya’s adoptive mother, Daniela Bueno, handed her over to her father/uncle, Ricardo Spear, to dance the waltz together. The celebration also included the rhythm of Venezuelan drums and the heartfelt singing of “Happy Birthday.”

