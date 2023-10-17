Latinoamérica brilla en los MTV europeos

Manuel Turizo from Colombia, Ozuna from Puerto Rico, and David Guetta from France are among the first confirmed performances for the upcoming Europe Music Awards (EMA) by MTV. The ceremony will take place on November 5th at Paris Nord Villepinte in the French capital.

According to a press release from the music channel, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray, Jung Kook, Rema, Reneé Rapp, Sabrina Carpenter, Thirty Seconds To Mars, and The Kid LAROI will also join them on stage.

It was also announced that the Swedish singer Loreen, the latest winner of Eurovision, will be among the presenters of these music awards, which are the siblings of the Video Music Awards (VMA) held in the United States at the end of the summer.

Taylor Swift leads the nominations for the MTV European Awards with seven, followed by Olivia Rodrigo and SZA with six each. In the Latin category, Shakira, Karol G, Peso Pluma, and Anitta are nominated for two awards, while artists like Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro are nominated for one.

Most of the categories will be voted on by internet users through the official website www.mtvema.com until midnight on October 31st, including the new category “best afrobeat artist”.

