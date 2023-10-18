Britney Spears revela haber tomado la difícil decisión de un aborto durante su relación con Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears has revealed in her memoir, “The Woman in Me,” that she decided to have an abortion during her relationship with Justin Timberlake. The book will be released in the United States on October 24th, but the singer offered an interview to People magazine where she discussed some important moments in her life.

The 41-year-old singer wrote that she became pregnant by Timberlake in the late 90s, but decided to have an abortion because he was not ready to be a father.

“It was a surprise, but it wasn’t a tragedy for me,” said the Princess of Pop about her pregnancy. Regarding the abortion, Britney Spears commented, “I loved Justin Timberlake very much, but he definitely wasn’t happy with the idea of having a baby. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were too young.”

Britney Spears said that the decision to have an abortion was “the most difficult” she has ever made in her life. “I felt guilty and ashamed. But I knew it was the right decision for me.”

“It’s complicated to talk about it. To recount the darkest moments of my life, including not having a moment of peace, the judgments of strangers who don’t know me, or the fact that my family has taken away my freedom,” she confessed to the magazine.

To stay informed about the most relevant news from Venezuela and the world on your phone, join Venezuela News’ WhatsApp group through this link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/CSYIX1V0Jek7inUkxYKDgm

We also have a Telegram channel, where you can find us as @VenezuelaNews21, or through the following link: https://t.me/venezuelanews21

Related