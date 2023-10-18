NacionalesPrincipales

Britney Spears revela haber tomado la difícil decisión de un aborto durante su relación con Justin Timberlake

Reporte Confidencial
Por Reporte Confidencial 2 Min Lectura

Britney Spears has revealed in her memoir, “The Woman in Me,” that she decided to have an abortion during her relationship with Justin Timberlake. The book will be released in the United States on October 24th, but the singer offered an interview to People magazine where she discussed some important moments in her life.

The 41-year-old singer wrote that she became pregnant by Timberlake in the late 90s, but decided to have an abortion because he was not ready to be a father.

“It was a surprise, but it wasn’t a tragedy for me,” said the Princess of Pop about her pregnancy. Regarding the abortion, Britney Spears commented, “I loved Justin Timberlake very much, but he definitely wasn’t happy with the idea of having a baby. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were too young.”

Britney Spears said that the decision to have an abortion was “the most difficult” she has ever made in her life. “I felt guilty and ashamed. But I knew it was the right decision for me.”

“It’s complicated to talk about it. To recount the darkest moments of my life, including not having a moment of peace, the judgments of strangers who don’t know me, or the fact that my family has taken away my freedom,” she confessed to the magazine.

To stay informed about the most relevant news from Venezuela and the world on your phone, join Venezuela News’ WhatsApp group through this link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/CSYIX1V0Jek7inUkxYKDgm

We also have a Telegram channel, where you can find us as @VenezuelaNews21, or through the following link: https://t.me/venezuelanews21

Con información de venezuela-news.com

También podría gustarte

La ONU censura y repudia el ataque al hospital de la Franja de Gaza

Voluntad Popular en Nueva Esparta oficializa apoyo a María Corina 

¡ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS HOY #18Oct 2023 2do BONO Especial! AQUÍ

¡Atentos! Llega Bono de 200 dólares: ¿Quiénes lo cobran? AQUÍ TE LO DECIMOS

El precio del dólar al inicio del 18 de octubre

Comparte este artículo
Foto del avatar
Por Reporte Confidencial
Seguir:
Reporte Confidencial es un portal de noticias fundado el 08 de mayo de 2006, con el objetivo de garantizar la participación del periodismo civil en su plataforma. RC tiene decenas de miles de lectores, mas de 500 mil seguidores en redes sociales y ocupa espacio preferencial en Venezuela.

¡No Te Lo Pierdas!

¡Margarita! Captan en video a Madre castigando a su hija tras descubrir infidelidad
¡Margarita! Captan en video a Madre castigando a su hija tras descubrir infidelidad
Principales Regionales
El pasado miércoles 11 de octubre, falleció en Colombia a los 53 años
¡Insólito! Se robaron el cuerpo de Juan José Rodríguez, el sobrino de “El Puma”
Entretenimiento Principales
Al registrar el nuevo usuario se debe dirigir a la opción «Asociar nueva cuenta contrato».
Así debes registrarte en el plan «Borrón y cuenta nueva» de Corpoelec (Sigue estos pasos)
Nacionales Principales
¡Conoce los centros de votación para las Primarias del #22Oct en Nueva Esparta, AQUÍ! LINK
¡Conoce los centros de votación para las Primarias del #22Oct en Nueva Esparta, AQUÍ! LINK
Principales Regionales

Anunciantes

Braulio Jatar destaca compromiso de Amnistía Internacional a venezolanos desplazados en Chile
Braulio Jatar destaca compromiso de Amnistía Internacional a venezolanos desplazados en Chile + Carta
Política - Opinión Principales Publirreportaje
Opciones de Visa en Chile: Un Vistazo Detallado
Diario del Migrante Publirreportaje
5 consejos para extender estadía en Chile como turista
Diario del Migrante Principales Publirreportaje
La especialista en derecho de inmigración, Alexandra Rivas, ha dado a conocer detalles esenciales sobre el proceso de solicitud de asilo en España, poniendo énfasis en los casos de ciudadanos venezolanos. De acuerdo con Rivas:
Abogada Alexandra Rivas ofrece claves solicitud de asilo en España para venezolanos
Diario del Migrante Principales Publirreportaje
¿Perdiste tu contraseña?