Entretenimiento

Radcliffe produce un documental sobre el actor que interpretó su doble en “Harry Potter” y quedó paralizado

Reporte Confidencial
Por Reporte Confidencial 2 Min Lectura

David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived is a documentary that tells the story of a gymnast who served as a stunt double for Daniel Radcliffe in the “Harry Potter” films for 10 years.

For Radcliffe, this project holds a special significance.

“David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived” chronicles Holmes’ journey as Radcliffe’s stunt double before an accident on the set of “Deathly Hallows – Part 1” in 2009 left him paralyzed.

Radcliffe serves as the executive producer of the documentary.

“While Daniel and other colleagues who are also stunt doubles come together to support David and his family in their time of need, it is David’s extraordinary spirit of resilience that becomes their greatest source of strength and inspiration,” a project press release states.

Holmes shared the news of the project on Instagram.

“Being a stunt double was my calling in life, and being Harry’s double was the best job in the world,” he wrote.

“This film tells the story not only of my on-screen accomplishments but also the challenges I face every day and my overall attitude towards life after suffering a neck fracture,” he added.

“In the turbulent world we live in now, I would like to quote Harry: ‘We are only as strong as we are united, as weak as we are divided,'” he concluded.

The film includes personal footage of Holmes’ life over the past decade, behind-the-scenes material of his work as a double, as well as interviews with Radcliffe, friends, family, and production team members.

Directed by Dan Hartley, the documentary will premiere on HBO on November 15th and will be available for streaming on Max, which is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery, just like CNN.

Get instant news on your phone. Join the Diario Primicia WhatsApp group through the following link:

https://chat.whatsapp.com/Lpf54Rh6Ku2JUl6TS8Uyly

You can also find us on Telegram as @DiarioPrimicia, join here:

https://t.me/diarioprimicia

También podría gustarte

Luis Fonsi ya ha llegado a Venezuela para deleitar a sus fans con emotivos conciertos (+fotos)

The Beatles lanzará su última canción, titulada “Now and Then”, ¡no te la pierdas!

Descubre los talentosos artistas que actuarán en el Festival de la Orquídea

Casa de la Cultura de Los Olivos invita al evento Conciarte

Marc Anthony confirma que Venezuela será parte de su gira musical

Comparte este artículo
Foto del avatar
Por Reporte Confidencial
Seguir:
Reporte Confidencial es un portal de noticias fundado el 08 de mayo de 2006, con el objetivo de garantizar la participación del periodismo civil en su plataforma. RC tiene decenas de miles de lectores, mas de 500 mil seguidores en redes sociales y ocupa espacio preferencial en Venezuela.

¡No Te Lo Pierdas!

De acuerdo a información ofrecida por el periodista Darvison Rojas, el novel pelotero pereció en un accidente de tránsito
MLB: ¡Lamentable! Fallece Alexeis Azuaje prospecto venezolano de los Phillies de Filadelfia
Deportes Principales
De acuerdo con la Comisión Nacional de Primaria (CNP), más de 3.000 centros de votación estarán habilitados
Nueva Esparta: Chavismo confiesa que mandó a tomar una foto cada hora #Primarias2023 (Video)
Principales Regionales
¡Último pago MPPE Cóbralo HOY #24Oct 2023! AQUÍ
¡Último pago MPPE Cóbralo HOY #24Oct 2023! AQUÍ
Economía Principales
¡Alerta! Moto robada en C.C Terranova, Margarita
¡Alerta! Moto robada en C.C Terranova, Margarita
Regionales

Anunciantes

Braulio Jatar destaca compromiso de Amnistía Internacional a venezolanos desplazados en Chile
Braulio Jatar destaca compromiso de Amnistía Internacional a venezolanos desplazados en Chile + Carta
Política - Opinión Principales Publirreportaje
Opciones de Visa en Chile: Un Vistazo Detallado
Diario del Migrante Publirreportaje
5 consejos para extender estadía en Chile como turista
Diario del Migrante Principales Publirreportaje
La especialista en derecho de inmigración, Alexandra Rivas, ha dado a conocer detalles esenciales sobre el proceso de solicitud de asilo en España, poniendo énfasis en los casos de ciudadanos venezolanos. De acuerdo con Rivas:
Abogada Alexandra Rivas ofrece claves solicitud de asilo en España para venezolanos
Diario del Migrante Principales Publirreportaje
¿Perdiste tu contraseña?