Radcliffe produce un documental sobre el actor que interpretó su doble en “Harry Potter” y quedó paralizado

David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived is a documentary that tells the story of a gymnast who served as a stunt double for Daniel Radcliffe in the “Harry Potter” films for 10 years.

For Radcliffe, this project holds a special significance.

“David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived” chronicles Holmes’ journey as Radcliffe’s stunt double before an accident on the set of “Deathly Hallows – Part 1” in 2009 left him paralyzed.

Radcliffe serves as the executive producer of the documentary.

“While Daniel and other colleagues who are also stunt doubles come together to support David and his family in their time of need, it is David’s extraordinary spirit of resilience that becomes their greatest source of strength and inspiration,” a project press release states.

Holmes shared the news of the project on Instagram.

“Being a stunt double was my calling in life, and being Harry’s double was the best job in the world,” he wrote.

“This film tells the story not only of my on-screen accomplishments but also the challenges I face every day and my overall attitude towards life after suffering a neck fracture,” he added.

“In the turbulent world we live in now, I would like to quote Harry: ‘We are only as strong as we are united, as weak as we are divided,'” he concluded.

The film includes personal footage of Holmes’ life over the past decade, behind-the-scenes material of his work as a double, as well as interviews with Radcliffe, friends, family, and production team members.

Directed by Dan Hartley, the documentary will premiere on HBO on November 15th and will be available for streaming on Max, which is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery, just like CNN.

