Bancamiga alerta sobre la existencia de sitios web falsos y brinda recomendaciones

Bancamiga, a Venezuelan universal bank, has issued a warning about the creation of fake websites impersonating their identity in order to steal their customers’ data.

The financial institution informed through their social media channels that these fake websites appear in Google search results, urging their clients to take the following measures to protect themselves from fraud:

  • Do not access the Bancamiga website through third-party links or text messages.
  • Access the Bancamiga website directly through the link https://www.bancamiga.com
  • Change the access password to enter the Bancamiga Suite app.

To change the access password for the Bancamiga Suite app, due to the creation of fake websites, users must follow these steps:

  1. Open the Bancamiga Suite app.
  2. Go to the “My Account” section.
  3. Select the “Change password” option.
  4. Enter the current password.
  5. Enter the new password.
  6. Confirm the new password.

The new password must meet the following requirements:

  • Minimum of 8 digits and maximum of 16.
  • Include uppercase and lowercase letters, and special characters: (+), (*), (%),(#), (-), (/), (.).

