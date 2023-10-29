Shakira sorprende a Carlos Vives en un show en vivo en Miami

Shakira Surprises Carlos Vives On Stage During Miami Concert

It was an unexpected surprise for everyone, including Carlos Vives himself. Shakira made a surprise appearance backstage at the Colombian singer’s concert in Miami, and the crowd went wild.

While Vives was performing their hit collaboration “La bicicleta,” Shakira snuck onto the stage, capturing the moment on a live stream on her Instagram account. She admitted that she had never done anything like this before.

As soon as her presence was noticed, the audience erupted in screams, but Shakira hushed them to keep the surprise going for Vives.

“I bet you didn’t see this coming!” Shakira exclaimed to her colleague as he tried to escape her playful antics on stage. “Let me enjoy this moment because…” Vives replied, interrupted by Shakira.

During the performance, Shakira revealed to Vives how she managed to keep the surprise a secret: “You didn’t know a thing! Not even your wife knew!” she confessed.

Some fans in attendance also noted that Shakira slightly altered the lyrics of the song, specifically a part that referenced her then-amicable relationship with Gerard Piqué.

This unexpected reunion between Shakira and Carlos Vives left fans ecstatic and created an unforgettable moment in the concert.