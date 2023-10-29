Entretenimiento

Shakira sorprende a Carlos Vives en un show en vivo en Miami

Reporte Confidencial
Por Reporte Confidencial 2 Min Lectura

Shakira Surprises Carlos Vives On Stage During Miami Concert

It was an unexpected surprise for everyone, including Carlos Vives himself. Shakira made a surprise appearance backstage at the Colombian singer’s concert in Miami, and the crowd went wild.

While Vives was performing their hit collaboration “La bicicleta,” Shakira snuck onto the stage, capturing the moment on a live stream on her Instagram account. She admitted that she had never done anything like this before.

As soon as her presence was noticed, the audience erupted in screams, but Shakira hushed them to keep the surprise going for Vives.

“I bet you didn’t see this coming!” Shakira exclaimed to her colleague as he tried to escape her playful antics on stage. “Let me enjoy this moment because…” Vives replied, interrupted by Shakira.

During the performance, Shakira revealed to Vives how she managed to keep the surprise a secret: “You didn’t know a thing! Not even your wife knew!” she confessed.

Some fans in attendance also noted that Shakira slightly altered the lyrics of the song, specifically a part that referenced her then-amicable relationship with Gerard Piqué.

This unexpected reunion between Shakira and Carlos Vives left fans ecstatic and created an unforgettable moment in the concert.

También podría gustarte

George Harris, humorista venezolano, enfrenta repudio en redes sociales tras hacer comentarios irrespetuosos sobre el fallecimiento del actor Matthew Perry.

Maite Delgado será la animadora estelar de la gala final del Miss Venezuela 2023, llevando la noche a otro nivel.

Chayanne lanza su último álbum “Bailemos otra vez” acompañado de un emocionante video musical.

Homenaje musical de Elena Rose, Danny Ocean y Jerry Di a la hermosa Caracas

Fallece Matthew Perry, el querido actor de la exitosa serie ‘Friends’

Comparte este artículo
Foto del avatar
Por Reporte Confidencial
Seguir:
Reporte Confidencial es un portal de noticias fundado el 08 de mayo de 2006, con el objetivo de garantizar la participación del periodismo civil en su plataforma. RC tiene decenas de miles de lectores, mas de 500 mil seguidores en redes sociales y ocupa espacio preferencial en Venezuela.

¡No Te Lo Pierdas!

De acuerdo con la Comisión Nacional de Primaria (CNP), más de 3.000 centros de votación estarán habilitados
Nueva Esparta: Chavismo confiesa que mandó a tomar una foto cada hora #Primarias2023 (Video)
Principales Regionales
De igual forma, esperan que gracias a los testimonios de la menor podrán tener elementos incriminatorios que puedan llevar hasta una condena oportuna.
Perú: Menor de 14 años que era abusada por sus abuelos quedó en embarazo
Internacionales Principales
Si eres uno de los beneficiarios con los Bonos de la Patria y quieres conocer qué subsidio económico llegará primero, solo tienes que revisar el siguiente listado.
Estos son los NUEVOS BONOS que llegarán del 1 al 10 de noviembre 2023
Economía Principales
¡ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS HOY #26Oct Pago PENSIÓN IVSS 2023!
¡ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS HOY #26Oct Pago PENSIÓN IVSS 2023!
Economía Principales

Anunciantes

Braulio Jatar destaca compromiso de Amnistía Internacional a venezolanos desplazados en Chile
Braulio Jatar destaca compromiso de Amnistía Internacional a venezolanos desplazados en Chile + Carta
Política - Opinión Principales Publirreportaje
Opciones de Visa en Chile: Un Vistazo Detallado
Diario del Migrante Publirreportaje
5 consejos para extender estadía en Chile como turista
Diario del Migrante Principales Publirreportaje
La especialista en derecho de inmigración, Alexandra Rivas, ha dado a conocer detalles esenciales sobre el proceso de solicitud de asilo en España, poniendo énfasis en los casos de ciudadanos venezolanos. De acuerdo con Rivas:
Abogada Alexandra Rivas ofrece claves solicitud de asilo en España para venezolanos
Diario del Migrante Principales Publirreportaje
¿Perdiste tu contraseña?