Dayana Mendoza genera controversia con un mensaje cristiano que ha desatado debate

Dayana Mendoza, the Venezuelan model, has sparked controversy after posting a strong message on her Instagram account addressing her followers ahead of Halloween 2023.

“When I wasn’t a Christian, I celebrated Halloween. When I learned the word of God, I understood the reasons why I shouldn’t get involved in this celebration. We have been called to separate ourselves from the world, and friendship with the world results in enmity with God. I believe that all churches that change the name of Halloween to be part of the world in some way do not understand the word of God,” emphasized Mendoza.

She also highlighted that she has no interest in participating in Halloween anymore since she once experienced what it feels like to be separated from God and doesn’t want to repeat the “mistakes” of her past. For her, this is the time to sanctify the world.

The Miss Universe 2008’s post quickly drew reactions from internet users, who criticized her for her controversial message. Some argued that she does not respect other people’s religions.

“After sleeping with half of Caracas, now you come to justify your sins through a religion. You claim to be a Christian and criticize those who are not,” “I don’t think anyone is disrespecting you or anyone else. Tell me exactly where in the Bible it says what you’re commenting,” are some of the comments that can be read on the artist’s post.

It is worth noting that Dayana Mendoza converted to Christianity in 2020 and she considers it the best decision she has made in her life.

