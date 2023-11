Venezuela se posiciona en el top 10 de los Juegos Panamericanos Santiago 2023

Venezuela concluded its participation in the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games in the top 10 of the medal table. The national athletes brought home 8 gold medals, 15 silver medals, and 21 bronze medals, totaling 44 medals.

Venezuela’s gold medals were obtained in the following disciplines:

Athletics.

Judo.

Karate.

Weightlifting.

The individuals responsible for Venezuela’s golden achievement in the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games were:

Joselyn Brea.

Julio Mayora.

Keydomar Vallenilla.

Willis García.

Yorgelis Salazar.

José Antonio Maita.

Andrés Madera.

Venezuelan basketball makes history

On the other hand, the men’s basketball team reached the final of the Pan American Games for the first time and achieved their best historical performance with a silver medal.

On Saturday, the national team convincingly defeated Brazil 84-77 but then fell to their rival Argentina, who defended their title won in Lima 2019. The Argentine team won the final with a score of 79-65 in their favor.

