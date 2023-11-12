NacionalesPrincipales

Karina se lleva el premio de la Orquídea de Uranio en Maracaibo

Triumph for Karina at the 2023 International Orchid Festival

Karina, the talented singer, captured the hearts of the Maracaibo audience with her powerful voice and artistic talent at the recently held 2023 International Orchid Festival. She received a standing ovation from the crowd at the Plaza para Todos in Zulia State, earning her the highest honor of the event.

Karina took the stage and delivered an energetic and emotional concert, performing her most beloved hits such as “La noche es mágica,” “Sálvame,” and “Sé como duele.” Her performance left the audience enamored and wanting more.

The Maracaibo audience responded with great enthusiasm, giving Karina a standing ovation at the end of her performance, shouting “Orquídea!” and applauding non-stop. This overwhelming response resulted in her being awarded the prestigious Uranium Orchid, the highest accolade of the festival.

Overwhelmed with emotion, Karina tearfully accepted the award and expressed her gratitude to the audience, saying, “This Orchid is for all of you, only for you,” as reported by Venezuela News..

Con información de venezuela-news.com

