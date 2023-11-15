Filven rinde un emotivo homenaje a Roberto Hernández Montoya

“Let’s talk about Roberto… A conversation to address my curiosity”, that was the name of the panel that took place on Thursday to pay tribute to the recently deceased intellectual, writer, humorist, photographer, and president of Celarg, Roberto Hernández Montoya.

The event took place within the framework of the 19th International Book Fair of Venezuela (Filven), held in El Laguito. Luis Britto García, Tulio Monsalve, Roberto Malaver, Pedro Calzadilla, and Carola Chávez remembered their friend and colleague. Family members of the late communicator also attended the event. They all reminisced about anecdotes and stories about Montoya in a pleasant, truly heartfelt, and moving tribute to his life.

The words expressed by the speakers were met with laughter, genuine bursts of laughter, but with a great deal of nostalgia.

“Roberto was a riot. He talked about everything without any airs, and he knew what he was talking about… He gave you books, we ate… it was wonderful,” said Carola Chávez, who jokingly stated that Montoya was hilarious and down-to-earth.

They remembered that he was from Magallanes, that he loved all kinds of music, and good company. They showed photos of the places he had been to. They recalled how people would approach him to greet him and tell him things. The tribute to Roberto Hernández Montoya is truly worth watching. We invite you to see it in its entirety.

