Joaquina triunfa en su debut al ganar el premio al “Mejor Nuevo Artista” en los Latin Grammy

Venezuela Celebrates Joaquina’s First Grammy Award as “Best New Artist”

Venezuela joins in the celebration as 19-year-old Caracas singer Joaquina Blavia Canabal wins the “Best New Artist” award at the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards.

Joaquina was nominated in two categories, “Best New Artist” and “Best Singer-Songwriter Album,” at the biggest event in Latin music.

After receiving her award, Joaquina delivered an emotional message.

“At the age of 8, I discovered my love for writing and playing the piano. I found immense power in writing songs and fell in love with it. I held onto that passion,” she said tearfully.

She also expressed gratitude for not paying attention to negative comments about her dreams of becoming a singer.

“For a long time, many people told me that singing the songs I write would never be a real career… but thank God I didn’t listen,” the artist celebrated.

