NacionalesPrincipales

Joaquina triunfa en su debut al ganar el premio al “Mejor Nuevo Artista” en los Latin Grammy

Reporte Confidencial
Por Reporte Confidencial 2 Min Lectura

Venezuela Celebrates Joaquina’s First Grammy Award as “Best New Artist”

Venezuela joins in the celebration as 19-year-old Caracas singer Joaquina Blavia Canabal wins the “Best New Artist” award at the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards.

Joaquina was nominated in two categories, “Best New Artist” and “Best Singer-Songwriter Album,” at the biggest event in Latin music.

After receiving her award, Joaquina delivered an emotional message.

“At the age of 8, I discovered my love for writing and playing the piano. I found immense power in writing songs and fell in love with it. I held onto that passion,” she said tearfully.

She also expressed gratitude for not paying attention to negative comments about her dreams of becoming a singer.

For a long time, many people told me that singing the songs I write would never be a real career… but thank God I didn’t listen,” the artist celebrated.

To stay up to date with the most relevant news from Venezuela and the world on your mobile device, join the Venezuela News WhatsApp channel through this link: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va8uld317EmviRGQ970q

We also have a Telegram channel, where you can find us as @VenezuelaNews21, or through the following link: https://t.me/venezuelanews21

Con información de venezuela-news.com

También podría gustarte

TSJ aprueba amparo para salvaguardar el Referéndum Consultivo

Optimización del proceso de cobro: mejorando la gestión de fechas, montos y plazos de pago.

Cuándo recibir el Bono Contra la Guerra Económica de fin de Año

Venezuela condena las declaraciones del presidente de Israel

Mejorando la redacción y clarificando el enfoque del título, podría quedar así: “Desarrollo de una estrategia eficaz para combatir la xenofobia contra la población venezolana en Colombia”

Comparte este artículo
Foto del avatar
Por Reporte Confidencial
Seguir:
Reporte Confidencial es un portal de noticias fundado el 08 de mayo de 2006, con el objetivo de garantizar la participación del periodismo civil en su plataforma. RC tiene decenas de miles de lectores, mas de 500 mil seguidores en redes sociales y ocupa espacio preferencial en Venezuela.

¡No Te Lo Pierdas!

Patria
¡ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS Bono de Guerra 14 de Noviembre 2023! FECHA + MONTOS OFICIALES
Economía Principales
La mujer caminó hasta una zona boscosa y dejó abandonada a la niña. Funcionarios del Cicpc utilizaron drones y ubicaron a la pequeña cerca del embalse Cumaripa.
Asfixió a su hija recién nacida y la dejó dentro de un tobo en Yaracuy
Sucesos
Rechazan detención de pescadores margariteños por vender la captura en Trinidad
Rechazan detención de pescadores margariteños por vender la captura en Trinidad
Principales Regionales
Hasta el momento, el Gobierno venezolano no ha informado la fecha de pago del Bono Guerra
Bono Guerra Económica: ¿Ya puedes COBRARLO?
Economía Principales

Anunciantes

Braulio Jatar destaca compromiso de Amnistía Internacional a venezolanos desplazados en Chile
Braulio Jatar destaca compromiso de Amnistía Internacional a venezolanos desplazados en Chile + Carta
Política - Opinión Principales Publirreportaje
Opciones de Visa en Chile: Un Vistazo Detallado
Diario del Migrante Publirreportaje
5 consejos para extender estadía en Chile como turista
Diario del Migrante Principales Publirreportaje
La especialista en derecho de inmigración, Alexandra Rivas, ha dado a conocer detalles esenciales sobre el proceso de solicitud de asilo en España, poniendo énfasis en los casos de ciudadanos venezolanos. De acuerdo con Rivas:
Abogada Alexandra Rivas ofrece claves solicitud de asilo en España para venezolanos
Diario del Migrante Principales Publirreportaje
¿Perdiste tu contraseña?