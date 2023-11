Sheynnis Palacios se corona como la ganadora de Miss Universo 2023, dejando una marca imborrable.

Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua has been crowned Miss Universe 2023, receiving the crown from the previous winner, R’bonney Gabriel of the United States.

Anntonia Porsild from Thailand was named the first runner-up, while Moraya Wilson from Australia took the title of second runner-up.

Prior to announcing the winner, it was announced that Mexico will host Miss Universe 2024.

A Historic Gala

Among the top 20 finalists were Marina Machete, who made history as the first transgender woman to win the title of Miss Portugal, and Jane Dipika Garrett from Nepal, the first plus-size woman to participate in the Miss Universe competition.