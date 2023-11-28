Entretenimiento

Carmen Maura protagoniza el estreno exclusivo de ‘Deudas’ en Atreseries

Atresmedia’s original fiction, created by Daniel Écija, is a daring and provocative series that revolves around the wild clash between two families and two women. Leading the cast is Carmen Maura, alongside Salva Reina, Carmen Ruiz, Mona Martínez, Javi Coll, Ibrahim Al Shami, Ana Verónica Schultz, Pedro Ángel Roca, María de Nati, Cristina Peña, and Miguel Ángel Martín, among others. ‘Deudas’ is set to premiere in Latin America and the United States on December 4th, exclusively on Atreseries. Created by Daniel Écija (‘La Valla’, ‘Vis a Vis’, and ‘Cristo y Rey’), this irreverent and provocative comedy is produced by Atresmedia in collaboration with Good Mood.

Carmen Maura leads the cast of ‘Deudas’, portraying Pepa Carranza, the protagonist of the story. Alongside her, the cast includes Salva Reina (‘Allí abajo’), Carmen Ruiz (‘Con el culo al aire’), Mona Martínez (‘La novia gitana’, ‘La red púrpura’), Javi Coll, Ibrahim Al Shami, Ana Verónica Schultz, Pedro Ángel Roca, María de Nati, Miguel Ángel Martín, Roberto Mateos, Fede Rey, Michael John Treanor, and Carmen Canivell. Montse García and Daniel Écija serve as executive producers of this new fiction under the SERIES ATRESMEDIA label, with Lucía Alonso-Allende Oriol Ferrer and Jesús Mesas as co-executive producers. The writing team is composed of Daniel Écija, Jesús Mesas Silva, Sara Cano, Jorge Valdano Sáenz, and Javier Andrés Roig.

About ‘Deudas’:
A widow who could have stepped out of an Almodóvar film, a deceased Venezuelan singer, a delinquent nephew, and an ambitious councilwoman aspiring to become the mayor of Madrid, all joined by a neighborhood boy, a porn actress, a former Russian agent, and an elderly paralytic woman armed with a crossbow and a cat. These are the ingredients of this series: Pepa Carranza (Carmen Maura), a woman from the neighborhood in need of four hundred thousand euros to save her family, and Doña Consuelo De La Vega (Mona Martínez), a wealthy and spiteful old woman determined to destroy her. The enmity between these two clans makes ‘Romeo and Juliet’ look like child’s play.

Broadcast Schedule:
‘Deudas’ – Premiere, Monday, December 4th
Latin America – 8:00 PM MX / 9:00 PM COL / 10:00 PM VEN / 11:00 PM ARG
USA – 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT

