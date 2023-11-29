Julia Roberts comparte una adorable foto en el cumpleaños de sus gemelos de 19 años

Julia Roberts shares adorable throwback photo of twins on their 19th birthday

Time flies even for Julia Roberts. The actress took to social media on Tuesday to share a photo of her twins Hazel and Phinnaeus when they were babies, in celebration of their 19th birthday.

The picture, titled “19,” shows Roberts with her children on her lap. She captioned it, “No words for the joy, the fun, and the wild chaos of life together.”

Throughout the years, Roberts has kept her children out of the spotlight. She shares the twins with her husband Danny Moder, along with their 16-year-old son Henry.

In a recent interview with “CBS Sunday Morning,” Roberts expressed that acting was a dream come true for her, but she also acknowledged the fulfillment she finds in her family life. “The life I have built with my husband. The life we have built with our kids. And that is the best. Coming home at the end of the day triumphantly,” she said.

The throwback photo shared by Roberts received a lot of love from fans and followers, who commented on how quickly time has passed and how beautiful the twins have become.

