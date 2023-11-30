Entretenimiento

Bad Bunny ha sido desplazado como el artista más escuchado de Spotify

Reporte Confidencial
Por Reporte Confidencial 2 Min Lectura

The reign of Bad Bunny on Spotify has come to an end, as he has failed to maintain his position as the most streamed artist on the platform for the fourth consecutive year. And it was Taylor Swift who dethroned the “Conejo Malo.”

The American singer reached 26 billion streams on the streaming platform, crowning herself as Spotify’s most streamed artist of 2023. This position was previously held by Bad Bunny from 2020 to last year.

The success of Taylor Swift’s “The Eras” tour and the re-release of her discography have catapulted her to this privileged position.

However, Bad Bunny was not far behind, as he secured the second spot on the list this year. Although he wasn’t the most streamed artist overall, his album “Un verano sin ti” was the most streamed album globally.

Now, the “Conejo Malo” can boast of being the most streamed male artist.

The Weeknd, Drake, and Peso Pluma complete the top 5 most streamed artists. The following five artists on the list are Feid, Travis Scott, SZA, Karol G, and Lana del Rey.

