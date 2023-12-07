Deportes

Andrés Marrero brilla en su destacado desempeño en la NCAA

Reporte Confidencial
Andrés Marrero Shines as La Salle Defeats Loyola Maryland

In a closely contested match, Andrés Marrero delivered a standout performance for La Salle, registering a personal career-high in points and hitting the game-winning three-pointer to secure a 62-61 victory over Loyola Maryland.

The outcome of the game hung in the balance until the final moments. With just 10 seconds remaining and Loyola leading 59-61, Andrés Marrero calmly sank a three-pointer from the corner, sealing the victory for La Salle.

Marrero, a Venezuelan player, played a pivotal role off the bench, not only hitting the game-winner but also contributing 18 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal.

In his 28 minutes on the court, Marrero showcased his shooting prowess by converting 6 of 10 three-point attempts. However, he went 0-1 in two-point field goals.

This outstanding performance by the shooting guard, who is currently in his second season in NCAA Division 1, marks a new personal record, surpassing the 16 points he scored exactly a year ago on December 6, 2022.

In the nine games he has played this season for La Salle, Marrero has been averaging 7 points, 1.9 rebounds, 0.7 assists, and 0.4 steals.

Impressively, Marrero boasts a 50% three-point shooting percentage, having made 18 of his 36 attempts from beyond the arc. He is also perfect from the free-throw line, converting all 7 of his attempts.

Andrés Marrero and La Salle will return to action on Saturday, December 9, when they face off against Lafayette University.

