Investigación del Inameh revela cómo la nubosidad en Venezuela influye en la producción de lluvias

Venezuela experiences widespread stratiform cloudiness, resulting in rain and drizzle across the country, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (Inameh).

During the early morning hours, Inameh reported stratiform cloudiness with rain and drizzle in the Delta Amacuro, northern Guayana Esequiba, southern Bolivar and Amazonas, eastern Sucre and Monagas, Miranda, La Guaira, Yaracuy, eastern Falcon, Andes, and Zulia regions.

The report also forecasts cloudy conditions with variable intensity precipitation in the Insular Region, Guayana Esequiba, Delta Amacuro, Nororiente, Bolivar, Amazonas, Llanos Occidentales, Miranda, Distrito Capital, La Guaira, Aragua, Carabobo, eastern Falcon, Yaracuy, and Zulia regions during the afternoon.

According to Inameh’s report on the Gran Caracas region, Miranda, Distrito Capital, and La Guaira will experience fragmented cloudiness with scattered rain and drizzle during the early morning hours. This weather pattern will be particularly prevalent in Miranda and La Guaira.

Towards the end of the afternoon, there will be an increase in cloud cover with isolated showers. The wind in the Venezuelan capital will be calm, and temperatures will range between 19ºC and 30ºC.

