Presentando a Ileana Márquez, la recién coronada Miss Venezuela 2023 (+Fotos impresionantes)

Ileana Márquez, a 27-year-old model, has made history by becoming the first mother to compete and win the coveted Miss Venezuela 2023 crown.

During the gala held on Thursday, December 7, she represented the state of Amazonas in the seventy-first edition of the pageant. She revealed that she wants to promote support for children and adolescents at risk, a cause she is committed to as an early education teacher.

This has been made possible because it is the first time the contest admits mothers like her and women with different marital statuses. Next year, the age limit will be lifted, allowing women over 28 years old to compete for the crown.

Who is Ileana Márquez?

The 27-year-old Valencia native from Carabobo state is a professional model, standing at 1.77 meters tall. She is also a Higher University Technician in Early Education.

She has participated in various beauty pageants, including being a finalist in the Concurso by Osmel Sousa Central Region and a candidate for Sambil Model Venezuela 2019.

She has also shined in the entertainment industry as a host and television presenter.

Ileana Márquez’s candidacy is a milestone that marks a before and after in Miss Venezuela, the country’s most important beauty pageant. In 2022, the Miss Universe organization approved the participation of married, pregnant, or mothers in the global event, a step forward in terms of inclusion.

Con información de venezuela-news.com

