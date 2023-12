Billie Eilish experimenta una disminución de más de 140k seguidores luego de compartir detalles sobre su sexualidad

Billie Eilish opens up about her sexuality at a recent Variety event, revealing her attraction to women. The artist had previously mentioned her preference for women, but this time she was directly asked about it by journalists on the red carpet. Eilish felt attacked and responded with, “Are you really asking me about this?”

It seems that some of Billie Eilish’s fans did not agree with her recent statements. According to numerous reports, the singer’s Instagram account has lost over 140,000 followers in less than a week.

