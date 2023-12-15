NacionalesPrincipales

María Corina Machado se une a Primero Justicia y rechaza revisar su inhabilitación en el TSJ

María Corina Machado, the former member of Vente Venezuela who was expelled from the organization, has formed an alliance with Primero Justicia (PJ) and refuses to review her disqualification by the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) on Friday, December 15.

In her speech following the party’s announcement, Machado stated that she is not willing to go to the TSJ to address the disqualifications in Venezuela. One of her arguments is that she has not been legally notified.

“If I have not been notified of any proceedings, it is difficult for there to be a running period,” she said.

Another Time?

This is not the first time that María Corina has refused to go to the institution and review her disqualification. In recent days, she declared that she would not attend, stating that there is no decision from the Comptroller’s Office.

With this position, Machado makes it clear that she is not willing to comply with the TSJ’s call, which stated that between December 1 and December 15, politically disqualified leaders in Venezuela must go to file an administrative contentious appeal against the measures that apply to them.

Expelled from Vente Venezuela

Independent presidential pre-candidate Luis Ratti announced in a statement that in the coming days, there will be a restructuring of the party, and María Corina Machado will no longer be part of it.

He also stated that Machado was expelled from the organization due to internal discontent over her statements during the referendum process in defense of the Essequibo.

“As opposition supporters, we agree that the decision of the grassroots members of Vente Venezuela to renew their structures has been the best. They will remain as protagonists of Venezuelan political history.”

