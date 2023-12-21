Adam Sandler se aventura en el género de la ciencia ficción con su nueva película “El astronauta”

Netflix has announced the release of a new science fiction film titled “The Astronaut” starring Adam Sandler. The movie is based on the novel “The Spaceman of Bohemia” by Jaroslav Kalfar, which was published in 2017. It is set to premiere on March 1, 2024.

In “The Astronaut,” Sandler plays the role of an astronaut who realizes that his marriage may be falling apart before his return to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife, he receives help from a mysterious ancient creature hidden within his spacecraft.

This exciting new film is sure to captivate fans of the genre. Mark your calendars for March 1, 2024, and get ready for an out-of-this-world adventure with Adam Sandler in “The Astronaut.”

