PDVSA anuncia recuperación del 80% del área impactada por el derrame en El Palito

PDVSA announces recovery of over 80% of coastline affected by oil spill in Venezuela

The Venezuelan oil company PDVSA has announced the successful recovery of more than 80% of the coastline that was affected by an oil spill. The spill originated from the El Palito refinery in the state of Carabobo, which is located along the Caribbean Sea. The incident occurred due to heavy rains that caused the refinery’s facilities to overflow.

PDVSA has worked diligently to clean up the spill, and the majority of the affected area has now been restored. In collaboration with the Ministry of Ecosocialism and other state entities, as well as volunteers from nearby communities, PDVSA implemented an emergency plan to address the oil spill. The plan involved the use of absorbent materials and heavy machinery for the extraction and transportation of the spilled oil.

Restored area.

The petroleum company has stated that there are currently no active sources of oil spillage or pipeline ruptures, and preventive measures are being taken to avoid a recurrence of such incidents in the event of future rainfall in the area.

Prior to PDVSA’s announcement, activists from oil and environmental organizations had raised concerns about the spill, stating that they were unaware of the amount of oil that had polluted the beach. Numerous photographs and videos circulating on social media depict the blackened shoreline as well as PDVSA personnel working to clean the beach.

PDVSA announced the recovery of over 80% of the affected area in El Palito.

