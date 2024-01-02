Mickey Mouse protagonizará dos películas de terror tras la expiración de los derechos de autor

Mickey Mouse, the iconic Disney character, is set to star in a series of horror productions now that his original 1928 version has entered the public domain in the United States.

According to Variety, filmmaker Steven Lamorte will direct a horror comedy based on the 1928 short film “Steamboat Willie,” which marked Mickey’s first appearance on screen.

Lamorte’s movie production will begin in the spring and will revolve around a sadistic mouse tormenting unsuspecting passengers aboard a ferry.

Mickey will also be the central figure in another slasher horror film titled “Mickey’s Mouse Trap,” which follows a group of teenage friends being terrorized by a killer wearing the popular mouse’s mask.

A sneak peek of the film was released on YouTube on January 1st by actor and writer Simon Phillips.

The story revolves around Alex’s 21st birthday, as his friends pay him a visit while he works the night shift at an arcade. They soon find themselves having to survive a deadly game orchestrated by the masked killer dressed as Mickey Mouse.

The movie, directed, edited, and produced by Jamie Bailey, was written by Phillips and features performances by James Laurin, Nick Biskupek, Mireille Gagné, Damir Kovic, and others.

However, the use of Mickey Mouse in a terrifying context won’t be limited to film productions.

An upcoming video game called “Infestation 88” draws inspiration from “Steamboat Willie” and showcases a transfigured Mickey Mouse. The game, as hinted in the January 1st teaser, revolves around rat exterminators.

This trend of turning beloved children’s characters into sinister beings has previously been seen with the release of A. A. Milne’s Winnie the Pooh from copyright restrictions.

British director Rhys Frake-Waterfield transformed the friendly bear into a vengeful killer seeking retribution from his owner, Christopher Robin, in the slasher horror film “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” (2023). GDA/El Nuevo Día