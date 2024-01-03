Entretenimiento

George R.R. Martin desarrolla tres spin-offs animados de Game of Thrones.

Reporte Confidencial
Por Reporte Confidencial 2 Min Lectura

George R.R. Martin, the author of “Game of Thrones,” recently revealed that he is working on three animated projects based on the popular franchise. In a blog post over the weekend, Martin expressed his admiration for the variety of content available on television and streaming platforms. He mentioned coming across the animated series “Blue Eye Samurai” on Netflix, which led him to share news about his own animated projects.

Martin disclosed that he and HBO have been developing animated shows set in the world of “A Song of Ice and Fire,” the book series that inspired “Game of Thrones.” While none of these projects have been officially greenlit yet, Martin believes they are close to taking the next step. He explained that when the development process began a few years ago, they had four animated show ideas with talented individuals attached. However, two of the original projects were eventually shelved.

One of the projects that will move forward is the animated version of the previously announced “House of the Dragon” prequel, titled “Nine Voyages.” This series will tell the story of the sea serpent Corlys Velaryon, portrayed by Steve Toussaint in “House of the Dragon.” Martin noted that budget limitations played a role in the decision to animate “Nine Voyages,” as it would have been costly to film the extensive sea scenes and create different ports each week. He emphasized that animation offers more possibilities to explore the vast world of the franchise.

While Martin remains hopeful about these projects reaching the screens, he acknowledged the unpredictable nature of the entertainment industry. Nevertheless, fans can look forward to the second season of “House of the Dragon,” which is set to premiere this summer.

Catch up on the latest news instantly on your phone. Join the Diario Primicia WhatsApp group through the following link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/CXCN36jl0Mw10yuh3hanrd

You can also find us on Telegram as @DiarioPrimicia, join us here: https://t.me/diarioprimicia

También podría gustarte

Bernie Williams se une a Gustavo Dudamel y la Filarmónica de Nueva York en un increíble concierto

Alfonso Pineda sorprende con su último álbum, repleto de “Músicos Locos”

AJ McLean, miembro de Backstreet Boys, anuncia el término de su matrimonio

Daniela Alvarado expone un caso de maltrato sufrido en una reconocida tienda

Las increíbles predicciones de Los Simpsons para el año 2024: ¿Qué nos depara el futuro según la exitosa serie animada?

Comparte este artículo
Foto del avatar
Por Reporte Confidencial
Seguir:
Reporte Confidencial es un portal de noticias fundado el 08 de mayo de 2006, con el objetivo de garantizar la participación del periodismo civil en su plataforma. RC tiene decenas de miles de lectores, mas de 500 mil seguidores en redes sociales y ocupa espacio preferencial en Venezuela.

¡No Te Lo Pierdas!

Margarita: Varios heridos tras choque de autobús contra muro
Regionales
Hombre herido de puñalda en la Isla de Coche
Hombre herido de puñalda en la Isla de Coche
Regionales
Llegada de autobuses con migrantes a Nueva Jersey luego de las restricciones en Nueva York
Diario del Migrante Principales
¡DEPÓSITO MPPE ENERO 2024: ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS, BONOS + MONTOS!
¡DEPÓSITO MPPE ENERO 2024: ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS, BONOS + MONTOS!
Economía Principales

Anunciantes

Voto Venezolano podría Decidir Próximas Elecciones Municipales en Chile
Voto Venezolano podría Decidir Próximas Elecciones Municipales en Chile
Diario del Migrante Internacionales Principales Publirreportaje
Votantes extranjeros serán casi un tercio en algunas comunas para las municipales 2024
Chile: Votantes extranjeros serán casi un tercio en municipales 2024
Diario del Migrante Principales Publirreportaje Rconfidencial Chile
Lanzan primera plataforma de coaching y mentoring especializada en abogados
Lanzan primera plataforma de coaching y mentoring especializada en abogados
Principales Publirreportaje Rconfidencial Chile
Jatar pide al SERVEL actuar contra campañas
Chile: Braulio Jatar pide al SERVEL actuar contra campañas que violentan DDHH
Internacionales Principales Publirreportaje Rconfidencial Chile
¿Perdiste tu contraseña?