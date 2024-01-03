George R.R. Martin desarrolla tres spin-offs animados de Game of Thrones.

George R.R. Martin, the author of “Game of Thrones,” recently revealed that he is working on three animated projects based on the popular franchise. In a blog post over the weekend, Martin expressed his admiration for the variety of content available on television and streaming platforms. He mentioned coming across the animated series “Blue Eye Samurai” on Netflix, which led him to share news about his own animated projects.

Martin disclosed that he and HBO have been developing animated shows set in the world of “A Song of Ice and Fire,” the book series that inspired “Game of Thrones.” While none of these projects have been officially greenlit yet, Martin believes they are close to taking the next step. He explained that when the development process began a few years ago, they had four animated show ideas with talented individuals attached. However, two of the original projects were eventually shelved.

One of the projects that will move forward is the animated version of the previously announced “House of the Dragon” prequel, titled “Nine Voyages.” This series will tell the story of the sea serpent Corlys Velaryon, portrayed by Steve Toussaint in “House of the Dragon.” Martin noted that budget limitations played a role in the decision to animate “Nine Voyages,” as it would have been costly to film the extensive sea scenes and create different ports each week. He emphasized that animation offers more possibilities to explore the vast world of the franchise.

While Martin remains hopeful about these projects reaching the screens, he acknowledged the unpredictable nature of the entertainment industry. Nevertheless, fans can look forward to the second season of “House of the Dragon,” which is set to premiere this summer.

