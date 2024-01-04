Clinton y el príncipe Andrés figuran en la lista de contactos de Jeffrey Epstein

Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew Named in Jeffrey Epstein’s List of Associates





Former US President Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew of the United Kingdom have been mentioned in a list of court documents related to the late financier and sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein.

According to the BBC, a New York judge ordered the release of the files in a lawsuit involving Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former partner.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for her crimes committed with Epstein.

The BBC reviewed over 943 pages of documents, which were made public on Wednesday, January 3. The documents contained a list of individuals associated with Jeffrey Epstein.

Some of the named individuals are accused of committing crimes, while others on the list are making accusations or are potential witnesses.

In ordering the release of the list, Judge Loretta Preska stated that many of those mentioned in the lawsuit were already identified by the media.

These documents have caused a stir as one of Epstein’s victims, Johanna Sjoberg, identified Prince Andrew and alleged that he groped her breast while she was sitting on a couch inside Epstein’s Manhattan apartment in 2001.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace has previously stated that Sjoberg’s allegations are “categorically false.”

In a previously released statement, Sjoberg claimed that Prince Andrew placed his hand on her breast for a photo at Epstein’s mansion.

In 2022, the British royal family paid millions to Giuffre to settle a lawsuit in which she alleged that Prince Andrew sexually abused her when she was 17 years old.

According to the documents, Sjoberg testified that Epstein once told her that Clinton “likes young girls,” referring to women.

Clinton had an affair with a 22-year-old intern in the White House during his presidency.