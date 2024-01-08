Entretenimiento

El video del beso entre Timothée Chalamet y Kylie Jenner se convierte en un fenómeno viral

Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, French-American actor Timothée Chalamet, made a grand entrance at the Golden Globe Awards this Sunday. The 26-year-old celebrity and entrepreneur, along with the 28-year-old actor, stole the show by sharing a romantic kiss in a video that quickly went viral.

Although Chalamet was nominated for his role in “Wonka,” the couple chose not to pose together for the photographers. While he walked the red carpet alone, he reunited with Kim Kardashian’s sister inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The video shows the couple sitting at their table, with dim lighting and holding hands. They exchange sweet words, smile at each other, and in the end, Chalamet leans in to tenderly kiss Kylie.

Chalamet previously accompanied his girlfriend in November to receive a fashion award for Innovative Brand of the Year at a ceremony held at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

Since rumors of their relationship started in April last year, the couple has kept their love life highly private. However, they have been gradually making more public appearances together.

