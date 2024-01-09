Materán y Guillent triunfan en Brasil

Deportes

José Materán and Heissler Guillent, both Venezuelan basketball players, showcased their skills on Monday in the NBB league in Brazil, contributing to their teams’ victories.

In an away game, Pato Basquete defeated Cerrado Basquete with a score of 82-75. Materán played a crucial role in the win, scoring 11 points, grabbing 8 rebounds, providing 5 assists, and making 1 steal. He spent 25 minutes on the court, shooting 50% from beyond the arc, and converting 25% of his field goal attempts. So far this season, Materán has played 19 games, averaging 8.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 0.7 steals.

In another match, Sesi Franca also secured an away victory against São Paolo, finishing with a final score of 98-84. Guillent contributed 10 points, 4 assists, 1 rebound, and 1 steal, with a valuation index of 10. The Caracas-born point guard played 26 minutes, shooting 50% from two-point range and 66.7% from beyond the arc. Guillent has averaged 9.1 points, 4.8 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 17 games this season, with a three-point shooting percentage of 32% (22 out of 68).

Pedro Chourio, another Venezuelan player in the Brazilian top division, is set to compete on Tuesday when São José faces Corinthians.

