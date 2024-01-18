Firma de convenio entre Venezuela y Chile para fortalecer la lucha policial contra el crimen organizado

Venezuela and Chile Strengthen Cooperation to Combat Organized Crime

Caracas, Venezuela – The governments of Venezuela and Chile signed a cooperation agreement on Thursday to jointly combat organized crime. Both countries consider this issue a “common threat” and are committed to protecting their citizens.

The agreement was signed by Humberto Ramírez, the Venezuelan Deputy Minister of Integrated Criminal Investigation, and Manuel Monsalve, the Chilean Undersecretary of the Interior, who is currently visiting Venezuela.

According to Monsalve, this agreement aims to strengthen collaboration between the police forces of both countries in order to exchange information and act against criminal structures, particularly targeting their leaders. He emphasized the determination to tirelessly dismantle transnational criminal organizations.

Rander Peña, the Venezuelan Deputy Minister for Latin America, highlighted that this cooperation agreement seeks to expand coordination and strategies to confront organized crime and protect the people of both nations.

Chile has been affected by the criminal group known as the Tren de Aragua, which originated in Venezuelan prisons over a decade ago and has spread to various Latin American countries. This group poses a transnational threat to regional security. In Chile, the Tren de Aragua controls land routes that have been used by tens of thousands of Venezuelan migrants in recent years. They employ violent extortion tactics to exploit the vulnerability of these migrants and obtain money from them.

According to the Inter-Agency Coordination Platform for Venezuelan Refugees and Migrants (R4V), there are 7,722,579 Venezuelan refugees and migrants worldwide, with 6,538,756 in Latin America and the Caribbean. Chile is the fifth most chosen destination in the region.

This cooperation agreement between Venezuela and Chile signifies a significant step in the joint efforts to combat organized crime and ensure the safety of their citizens.

Related Articles

Con información de efectococuyo.com