Entretenimiento

Air Europa bautizará un avión en honor a Luis Fonsi

Reporte Confidencial
Por Reporte Confidencial 2 Min Lectura

Air Europa, the Spanish airline, announced on Thursday at the International Tourism Fair, Fitur, that it will name one of its planes after Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi.

The “Luis Fonsi” plane is a Boeing 787 DreamLiner with a capacity of 290 passengers. The artist’s name and one of his most famous verses, “Yo quiero un mundo contigo” (I want a world with you), from his hit song “No me doy por vencido” (I won’t give up) in 2008, will be inscribed on the front of the fuselage.

During the presentation of this recognition, Luis Fonsi expressed his gratitude to Air Europa for supporting his career. This year marks his 25th anniversary in the music industry.

“2024 is a special year not only because of this milestone, but also because I will be starting my tour,” Fonsi said. The tour will begin on February 16 in Madrid and will visit Mexico, Venezuela, Colombia, Argentina, Uruguay, and the United States throughout the year.

During the tour, Fonsi will release monthly previews of his latest album, “El Viaje” (The Journey), as he aims to celebrate his artistic legacy in a grand way.

Fonsi reflected on his long and successful musical career and expressed his gratitude for the opportunities he has been given.

“The dream of that child who was born and raised in Puerto Rico with a guitar in his hand has been a reality for a long time, but I still get excited and feel nervous. I feel incredibly blessed,” he concluded.

Luis Fonsi is an internationally renowned Latin artist who is not only a singer but also a songwriter, musician, and actor. He has received five Latin Grammy Awards, multiple Grammy nominations, five Billboard Awards, 12 Latin Billboard Awards, and 17 Youth Awards.

Stay informed instantly on your mobile phone. Join the Diario Primicia group on WhatsApp through the following link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/CXCN36jl0Mw10yuh3hanrd

You can also find us on Telegram as @DiarioPrimicia, join us here: https://t.me/diarioprimicia


¡No te pierdas de nada!
Síguenos en Telegram o únete a nuestro canal de WhatsApp

También podría gustarte

Justin Timberlake vuelve a la música tras una pausa de 6 años
La actriz Gaby Espino impacta a sus seguidores al compartir el difícil momento que vivió en México
El poderoso mensaje reflexivo de Irene Sáez que cautivó a su audiencia
Comparte este artículo
Foto del avatar
Por Reporte Confidencial
Seguir:
Reporte Confidencial es un portal de noticias fundado el 08 de mayo de 2006, con el objetivo de garantizar la participación del periodismo civil en su plataforma. RC tiene decenas de miles de lectores, mas de 500 mil seguidores en redes sociales y ocupa espacio preferencial en Venezuela.

¡No Te Lo Pierdas!

Bono de Guerra para pensionados del IVSS: 20 dólares.
Bono de Guerra y Segundo Bono Especial, 24 de enero 2024
Economía Principales
BONO MPPE $40 2024: FECHA + ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS
BONO MPPE $40 2024: FECHA + ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS
Economía Principales
NUEVAS TARIFAS DIGITEL VENEZUELA ENERO 2024 ¡Entérate ya!
NUEVAS TARIFAS DIGITEL VENEZUELA ENERO 2024 ¡Entérate ya!
Economía Principales
Margarita: Hallan cadaver de adolescente en Tubores +VIDEO
Margarita: Hallan cadáver de adolescente en Tubores +VIDEO
Principales Regionales

Anunciantes

Venezolanos rompen récord en España pasan de empleados a empresarios
Venezolanos rompen récord en España: “Pasan de empleados a empresarios”
Diario del Migrante Principales Publirreportaje Rconfidencial Chile
“Quiero mi residencia permanente en Chile: Guía completa para una solicitud exitosa”
Diario del Migrante Principales Publirreportaje Rconfidencial Chile
Senado en Chile debe corregir retroceso de diputados en DDHH
Braulio Jatar: “Senado en Chile debe corregir retroceso de diputados en DDHH”
Principales Publirreportaje Rconfidencial Chile
El Audaz Experimento de la Era Soviética El Híbrido Humano-Simio
El Audaz Experimento de la Era Soviética: El Híbrido Humano-Simio
Principales Publirreportaje Tecnología