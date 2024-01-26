Air Europa bautizará un avión en honor a Luis Fonsi

Air Europa, the Spanish airline, announced on Thursday at the International Tourism Fair, Fitur, that it will name one of its planes after Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi.

The “Luis Fonsi” plane is a Boeing 787 DreamLiner with a capacity of 290 passengers. The artist’s name and one of his most famous verses, “Yo quiero un mundo contigo” (I want a world with you), from his hit song “No me doy por vencido” (I won’t give up) in 2008, will be inscribed on the front of the fuselage.

During the presentation of this recognition, Luis Fonsi expressed his gratitude to Air Europa for supporting his career. This year marks his 25th anniversary in the music industry.

“2024 is a special year not only because of this milestone, but also because I will be starting my tour,” Fonsi said. The tour will begin on February 16 in Madrid and will visit Mexico, Venezuela, Colombia, Argentina, Uruguay, and the United States throughout the year.

During the tour, Fonsi will release monthly previews of his latest album, “El Viaje” (The Journey), as he aims to celebrate his artistic legacy in a grand way.

Fonsi reflected on his long and successful musical career and expressed his gratitude for the opportunities he has been given.

“The dream of that child who was born and raised in Puerto Rico with a guitar in his hand has been a reality for a long time, but I still get excited and feel nervous. I feel incredibly blessed,” he concluded.

Luis Fonsi is an internationally renowned Latin artist who is not only a singer but also a songwriter, musician, and actor. He has received five Latin Grammy Awards, multiple Grammy nominations, five Billboard Awards, 12 Latin Billboard Awards, and 17 Youth Awards.

Stay informed instantly on your mobile phone. Join the Diario Primicia group on WhatsApp through the following link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/CXCN36jl0Mw10yuh3hanrd

You can also find us on Telegram as @DiarioPrimicia, join us here: https://t.me/diarioprimicia