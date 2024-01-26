InternacionalesPrincipales

Alabama realiza su primera ejecución utilizando nitrógeno

Reporte Confidencial
Por Reporte Confidencial 4 Min Lectura

Alabama Executes Inmate Using Unprecedented Method of Nitrogen Gas Asphyxiation

Alabama, a state in the southern United States, executed prisoner Kenneth Eugene Smith on Thursday by asphyxiating him with nitrogen gas, a method that had never been tested before, according to authorities. Smith, who was sentenced to death for the contract killing of a woman in 1988, was declared dead at 8:25 PM local time after inhaling the nitrogen gas through a mask and depleting his oxygen supply.

In his final words, with the mask already on, Smith stated, “Tonight, Alabama takes humanity a step backward. Thank you for supporting me. I love you all.”

Journalists who witnessed the execution reported that after the gas began to flow, Smith writhed for a couple of minutes and then appeared to have labored breathing for several more minutes. John Hamm, the director of the Alabama Department of Corrections, stated in a subsequent press conference that the inmate’s convulsions were “involuntary” but within the expected range.

The nitrogen gas flowed for approximately 15 minutes. The execution proceeded after the United States Supreme Court, by a vote of 6 to 3, rejected the inmate’s last-minute appeal earlier in the day, giving the green light to proceed with the procedure. Progressive Justice Sonia Sotomayor, one of the three justices who voted to halt the execution, argued that “by not being able to kill Smith on its first attempt, Alabama has chosen him as its ‘guinea pig’ to test an untried method of execution.”

Since the reintroduction of the death penalty by the Supreme Court in 1976, 1,583 prisoners have been executed in the United States, with 73 of them taking place in Alabama.

Family members of both Smith and his victim, Elizabeth Senner, witnessed the execution at a prison in Atmore, a rural area of Alabama. “He has a debt to pay, and we don’t care how it happens,” said Mike, one of Senner’s two children, to a local news outlet days before the execution.

That debt dates back to 1988 when a pastor from Colbert County, on the other side of Alabama, paid Smith and another man, John Forrest Parker, $1,000 each to kill his 45-year-old wife, Elizabeth. The plan was to make it look like a domestic robbery gone wrong. The pastor was having an affair with another woman, was bankrupt, and had taken out a life insurance policy on his wife, which he would collect upon her death. The husband committed suicide when he became a suspect, and Parker was executed by lethal injection in 2010.

Smith was supposed to meet the same fate in November 2022, on the initial date set for his execution. However, the executioners were unable to locate his veins and failed to insert the necessary intravenous lines before the legal deadline for carrying out the execution expired.

Alabama authorities decided to replace the lethal injection with nitrogen gas asphyxiation, a method that has been used in cases of euthanasia.

Note: This article has been reformatted for Google Discover in HTML format.

Con información de efectococuyo.com


¡No te pierdas de nada!
Síguenos en Telegram o únete a nuestro canal de WhatsApp

También podría gustarte

Coche: Pescadores sardineros listos para capturar la carnada
Coche: Pescadores sardineros listos para capturar la carnada
Si quieres acceder al apoyo financiero de Venezuela, debes estar registrado correctamente en el Sistema Patria
NUEVO BONO PATRIA de 108 bolívares
Después de mantenerlos desaparecidos durante más de 72 horas, el régimen tomó violentamente el Palacio de Justicia con más de 30 efectivos del Sebin
Vente Venezuela denunció que sus coordinadores de Vargas y Yaracuy fueron presentados en el Palacio de Justicia
Comparte este artículo
Foto del avatar
Por Reporte Confidencial
Seguir:
Reporte Confidencial es un portal de noticias fundado el 08 de mayo de 2006, con el objetivo de garantizar la participación del periodismo civil en su plataforma. RC tiene decenas de miles de lectores, mas de 500 mil seguidores en redes sociales y ocupa espacio preferencial en Venezuela.

¡No Te Lo Pierdas!

Ya se inició el pago del Bono Somos Venezuela de enero 2024
COBRA HOY el BONO PATRIA de 202,50 bolívares en Venezuela
Economía Principales
Pago segundo bono especial enero 2024
Pago segundo bono especial enero 2024: ¿Cuándo puedo cobrar el subsidio vía Patria?
Economía Principales
Bono de Guerra para pensionados del IVSS: 20 dólares.
Bono de Guerra y Segundo Bono Especial, 24 de enero 2024
Economía Principales
BONO MPPE $40 2024: FECHA + ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS
BONO MPPE $40 2024: FECHA + ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS
Economía Principales

Anunciantes

Venezolanos rompen récord en España pasan de empleados a empresarios
Venezolanos rompen récord en España: “Pasan de empleados a empresarios”
Diario del Migrante Principales Publirreportaje Rconfidencial Chile
“Quiero mi residencia permanente en Chile: Guía completa para una solicitud exitosa”
Diario del Migrante Principales Publirreportaje Rconfidencial Chile
Senado en Chile debe corregir retroceso de diputados en DDHH
Braulio Jatar: “Senado en Chile debe corregir retroceso de diputados en DDHH”
Principales Publirreportaje Rconfidencial Chile
El Audaz Experimento de la Era Soviética El Híbrido Humano-Simio
El Audaz Experimento de la Era Soviética: El Híbrido Humano-Simio
Principales Publirreportaje Tecnología