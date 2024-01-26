El poderoso mensaje reflexivo de Irene Sáez que cautivó a su audiencia

Irene Sáez, the winner of Miss Universe 1981, captivated many on January 25, 2024, when she shared a photo on her personal Instagram account. In the picture, she is seen smiling, wearing sunglasses and her blonde hair flowing, while enjoying a sunny day.

The Venezuelan beauty queen caught the attention of her followers with the reflective caption she chose for her snapshot. In her post, she emphasizes that life is about moving forward and achieving new personal and professional goals.

“In the journey of life, it’s not just about moving forward and achieving our purposes, but also about enjoying the journey. Being positive allows us to see that every day is a constant rebirth,” wrote Irene Sáez in the description of her post. She also added, “Today is the best day! Optimism is a virtue we should always strive for.”

This post sparked reactions from several internet users, who commented, “Beautiful as always, and intelligent like never before. May God be with you at all times,” “A true beauty,” “You are the most beautiful woman in Venezuela.”

In addition to being a former beauty queen, Irene Sáez also served as a deputy and mayor of the Chacao municipality, and later as governor of the Nueva Esparta state.

Irene’s post also included a quote that said, “Life is like a book, and its pages are written day by day. I hope today’s page was wonderful, but if not, may tomorrow be a new opportunity… The will to be positive is the hope for a better tomorrow… Have a great evening!”

