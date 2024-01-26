Republicanos solicitan a Biden evidencias concretas sobre Alex Saab

Republicans in the Senate are demanding that President Joe Biden reveal the evidence against Alex Saab, who was released in December.





“History should remember him as a predator of vulnerable people,” said a letter sent on Thursday to Attorney General Merrick Garland by Republican Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa.

Who is demanding that the evidence against Alex Saab be revealed?

The letter is also signed by Senator Jim Risch of Idaho, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, the Republican Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

The letter from the Republican senators cited government reports that identified Saab as a “middleman” for Maduro with Iran, helping both oil-exporting nations evade US sanctions.

In response, the Republicans are demanding that Biden reveal the evidence against Alex Saab. They have set a deadline of February 7th for Garland to publish the requested files.

Why was the Colombian businessman released?

“The US government closed the case against Alex Saab when President Biden pardoned his crimes. There is no basis for hiding the evidence against Saab from the American public,” the letter stated.

Saab’s release in exchange for 10 American prisoners and a fugitive Pentagon contractor held in Venezuela was seen as a major concession to Maduro.

The agreement was made immediately following the White House’s decision to reverse the sanctions imposed by the Trump administration on Venezuela.