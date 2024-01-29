Predicciones del Horóscopo de Mhoni Vidente para el 29 de enero de 2024

Mhoni Vidente brings you the horoscopes for January 29, revealing which tarot card corresponds to your sign and predicting your professional and love life for the week.

Aries

The tarot card “The Star” tells you to keep shining and not let anything or anyone dim your light. This is your time to excel in every aspect of your life. As January comes to an end, you will catch up on your work and studies. An exciting job opportunity awaits you, and it will be well received. Your best day is Wednesday, and your lucky numbers are 15 and 17. Your lucky colors are blue and white. Focus on your efforts to advance in your career and professional level. Beware of gossip and negative friendships. Unexpected gifts are coming your way. You will meet a compatible love interest who is a Capricorn or Gemini. An ex-lover may try to reconnect, but it’s better to close that chapter. Take care of your back and neck.

Taurus

The tarot card “The World” suggests that you have no limits to your growth in all areas. Monday will be your best day this week, and your lucky numbers are 05 and 27. Your lucky colors are blue and green. You will have a lot of work and last-minute meetings, as this is your time to grow and succeed in your own