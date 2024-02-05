InternacionalesPrincipales

Nayib Bukele gana la reelección y se convierte nuevamente en presidente de El Salvador

Reporte Confidencial
Por Reporte Confidencial 3 Min Lectura

Nayib Bukele reelected as President of El Salvador with overwhelming victory

Nayib Bukele has been reelected as the President of El Salvador with an astounding 85% of the votes, securing a landslide victory. According to unofficial reports released by Bukele himself, his victory margin is more than ten times that of the second-place candidate.

This result not only confirms the demise of the opposition but also highlights the sweeping success of Bukele’s party, Nuevas Ideas, in the Legislative Assembly. With 58 out of 60 seats in the parliament, Bukele will have a significant majority, allowing him to continue his exceptional regime to dismantle the gangs as long as he deems necessary.

The streets of El Salvador were filled with Bukele’s supporters celebrating his victory, waving flags and causing traffic disruptions. The sky was momentarily illuminated by fireworks, adding to the excitement of the moment.

It is noteworthy that Bukele, at the age of 42, is immensely popular for drastically reducing homicides and extortions during his tenure. Under his government, El Salvador has transitioned from being one of the world’s most dangerous countries to a significantly safer nation. The once-terrorizing gangs have been dismantled, bringing relief to the population after decades of fear.

However, human rights organizations have raised concerns that Bukele’s strict law enforcement policies have violated some fundamental rights of citizens. Detainees have limited contact with their families and lawyers, but this issue did not have any impact on Bukele’s campaign.

The official partial count reports 1,295,888 votes for Bukele’s party, Nuevas Ideas (NI), far ahead of the left-wing party Frente Farabundo Martí para la Liberación Nacional (FMLN) with 110,244 votes, and the right-wing party Alianza Republicana Nacionalista (Arena) with 96,700 votes, according to the Electoral Supreme Tribunal (TSE). These results will be confirmed in the final scrutiny process.

Overall, Nayib Bukele’s overwhelming reelection victory solidifies his position as the President of El Salvador, granting him a strong mandate to continue implementing his policies for the betterment of the country.

Con información de www.todosahora.com


¡No te pierdas de nada!
Síguenos en Telegram o únete a nuestro canal de WhatsApp

También podría gustarte

Este mes, el monto de esta bonificación viene con un incremento aprobado por el gobierno nacional, se estima que sea entregado a partir de día 11 de febrero, por lo que este sector recibirá $60.
Llega nuevo bono de 60$ revisa HOY tu cuenta PATRIA
Margarita: Joven resulta herido tras accidente en Villa Zoita
Margarita: Joven resulta herido tras accidente en Villa Zoita
El monto de este beneficio correspondiente al mes de febrero 2024 se mantiene en 130 bolívares.
Recibe HOY el Amor del Sistema PATRIA con el bono de 3 dólares
Comparte este artículo
Foto del avatar
Por Reporte Confidencial
Seguir:
Reporte Confidencial es un portal de noticias fundado el 08 de mayo de 2006, con el objetivo de garantizar la participación del periodismo civil en su plataforma. RC tiene decenas de miles de lectores, mas de 500 mil seguidores en redes sociales y ocupa espacio preferencial en Venezuela.

¡No Te Lo Pierdas!

Electrocutado presunto ladrón de cables en Margarita / FOTO REFERENCIAL
Electrocutado presunto ladrón de cables en Margarita +FOTO
Principales Regionales
Mujer apuñala a su esposo tras ser confrontada por su desaparición en Porlamar
Mujer apuñala a su esposo tras ser confrontada por su desaparición en Porlamar
Principales Regionales
4 DE FEBRERO: CAP Y CHAVEZ (por Juan José Caldera)
Política - Opinión Principales
Quienes no completen la información podrán hacerlo una vez que venza el plazo, pero no vía online sino directamente en las oficinas de la empresa.
¿Qué pasa si no te registras en el Plan Borrón y Cuenta Nueva?
Nacionales Principales

Anunciantes

Venezolanos rompen récord en España pasan de empleados a empresarios
Venezolanos rompen récord en España: “Pasan de empleados a empresarios”
Diario del Migrante Principales Publirreportaje Rconfidencial Chile
“Quiero mi residencia permanente en Chile: Guía completa para una solicitud exitosa”
Diario del Migrante Principales Publirreportaje Rconfidencial Chile
Senado en Chile debe corregir retroceso de diputados en DDHH
Braulio Jatar: “Senado en Chile debe corregir retroceso de diputados en DDHH”
Principales Publirreportaje Rconfidencial Chile
El Audaz Experimento de la Era Soviética El Híbrido Humano-Simio
El Audaz Experimento de la Era Soviética: El Híbrido Humano-Simio
Principales Publirreportaje Tecnología