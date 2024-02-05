Nayib Bukele reelected as President of El Salvador with overwhelming victory

Nayib Bukele has been reelected as the President of El Salvador with an astounding 85% of the votes, securing a landslide victory. According to unofficial reports released by Bukele himself, his victory margin is more than ten times that of the second-place candidate.

This result not only confirms the demise of the opposition but also highlights the sweeping success of Bukele’s party, Nuevas Ideas, in the Legislative Assembly. With 58 out of 60 seats in the parliament, Bukele will have a significant majority, allowing him to continue his exceptional regime to dismantle the gangs as long as he deems necessary.

The streets of El Salvador were filled with Bukele’s supporters celebrating his victory, waving flags and causing traffic disruptions. The sky was momentarily illuminated by fireworks, adding to the excitement of the moment.

It is noteworthy that Bukele, at the age of 42, is immensely popular for drastically reducing homicides and extortions during his tenure. Under his government, El Salvador has transitioned from being one of the world’s most dangerous countries to a significantly safer nation. The once-terrorizing gangs have been dismantled, bringing relief to the population after decades of fear.

However, human rights organizations have raised concerns that Bukele’s strict law enforcement policies have violated some fundamental rights of citizens. Detainees have limited contact with their families and lawyers, but this issue did not have any impact on Bukele’s campaign.

The official partial count reports 1,295,888 votes for Bukele’s party, Nuevas Ideas (NI), far ahead of the left-wing party Frente Farabundo Martí para la Liberación Nacional (FMLN) with 110,244 votes, and the right-wing party Alianza Republicana Nacionalista (Arena) with 96,700 votes, according to the Electoral Supreme Tribunal (TSE). These results will be confirmed in the final scrutiny process.

Overall, Nayib Bukele’s overwhelming reelection victory solidifies his position as the President of El Salvador, granting him a strong mandate to continue implementing his policies for the betterment of the country.

