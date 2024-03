MLB: ¿Puede Ronald Acuña Jr. perderse la temporada 2024 por su lesión?.

Ronald Acuña Jr.



Suffered an injury to his right meniscus.



In 2021 Acuna tore the ACL in his right knee. About 30% of the time the meniscus is injured when the ACL is torn.



My suspicion is Acuña injured the same meniscus in his right knee that he injured when he tore his ACL.