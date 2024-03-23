Diario del MigrantePrincipales

Fallece un migrante venezolano en un trágico accidente en la frontera norte de México

Reporte Confidencial
Por Reporte Confidencial 3 Min Lectura

Tragedy struck on the Chihuahua-Juárez highway in northern Mexico as a Venezuelan migrant lost his life and several other foreign individuals, including a minor, were injured in a car accident that resulted in the vehicle overturning.

According to authorities, the incident took place on the Juárez-Chihuahua stretch of the highway, specifically at kilometer 122, involving a compact car.

During the rescue operation, a young migrant with a traumatic brain injury and a fractured jaw was found and airlifted to a hospital in Chihuahua; his mother also sustained injuries in the accident.

The deceased individual was identified as Luis Pastor Quero, a Venezuelan national, while his brother also suffered head injuries, as reported by the authorities.

A statement highlighted that the Mexican Red Cross provided ground transportation for a patient who was resuscitated at the accident site, prompting a swift mobilization by the Mobility Department for transfer to the Central Hospital.

An officer explained that the driver of the overturned vehicle was voluntarily transporting migrants attempting to reach the border city of Juárez.

Father Juan Carlos López, spokesperson for the Diocese of Ciudad Juárez, expressed sorrow over the accident and attributed it to a humane and unrealistic migration policy.

“It’s very sad, we were watching the images of what happened on the highway: someone losing control and migrants walking along the road suffering the consequences,” the father stated.

He emphasized the lack of access for migrants to commercial air or ground transport, leading them to resort to unsafe options such as walking on the highway or hitchhiking without fully understanding the risks involved.

“We don’t have a legal framework that allows them to have formal official transfers because they can’t identify themselves, use official means of transportation like a truck, bus, those who have been able to benefit know they can take flights,” the father added.

The Friday accident serves as a grim reminder of the perils migrants face on their journey.

“I think this is a reflection that migration isn’t just a drama, it’s not just about moving from one place to another. This drama is compounded by insecurity, violence, the inherent risks of the journey, and the people who harm them,” the diocese spokesperson concluded.

Con información de Efecto Cocuyo


¡No te pierdas de nada!
Síguenos en Telegram o únete a nuestro canal de WhatsApp

También podría gustarte

El número de muertos por el atentado en sala de conciertos cerca de Moscú asciende a 133 personas.
Venezuela rechaza declaraciones inapropiadas de Guyana sobre la Ley para la Defensa del Esequibo
El monto del Bono de Guerra para jubilados de marzo 2024 es de 2.530 bolívares
NUEVO BONO de 2.530 bolívares: recibe el subsidio con estos 4 pasos
Comparte este artículo
Foto del avatar
Por Reporte Confidencial
Seguir:
Reporte Confidencial es un portal de noticias fundado el 08 de mayo de 2006, con el objetivo de garantizar la participación del periodismo civil en su plataforma. RC tiene decenas de miles de lectores, mas de 500 mil seguidores en redes sociales y ocupa espacio preferencial en Venezuela.

¡No Te Lo Pierdas!

¡Solicita tu primer préstamo en el BDV hoy mismo! GUÍA COMPLETA
¡Solicita tu primer préstamo en el BDV hoy mismo! GUÍA COMPLETA
Economía Principales
El hecho ocurrió la mañana de este martes, 19 de marzo.
Hombre mató a su madre en la habitación de una clínica en La Trinidad
Principales Sucesos
El niño permaneció sentado en el asiento trasero del vehículo desde las 9:00 de la mañana hasta las 3:00 de la tarde, en la calle Chrestia al 550. 
Murió niño de 3 años, estuvo seis horas encerrado en un carro, los padres «olvidaron» llevarlo a la guardería
Internacionales Principales
De acuerdo a los detalles de la tragedia vial, se suscitó específicamente en el semáforo de la avenida Rómulo Gallegos, con avenida Sanz de El Marquez.
Fuerte accidente en el Marqués: 2 fallecidos y 3 heridos
Principales Sucesos

Anunciantes

Reporte Confidencial: !30 millones de visitas!
Publirreportaje
Lanzan primera plataforma de coaching y mentoring especializada en abogados
Lanzan primera plataforma de coaching y mentoring especializada en abogados
Publirreportaje
Venezolanos rompen récord en España pasan de empleados a empresarios
Venezolanos rompen récord en España: “Pasan de empleados a empresarios”
Diario del Migrante Principales Publirreportaje Rconfidencial Chile
“Quiero mi residencia permanente en Chile: Guía completa para una solicitud exitosa”
Diario del Migrante Principales Publirreportaje Rconfidencial Chile