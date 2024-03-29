Sucesos

Según Utopix, en febrero se registraron 11 feminicidios en Venezuela.

Once feminicides were counted in Venezuela during the past February, bringing the total number of women murdered for gender reasons in the first two months of 2024 to 32, according to a report from the NGO Utopix released this Friday.

Utopix stated in the report it publishes monthly on its website that the State must urgently implement a concrete proposal to address this scourge that “structurally affects the country, with the development of an emergency feminist plan for the prevention, care, and mitigation of gender-based violence being essential.”

“Faced with this reality, we must give visibility and voice to those women, girls, and adolescents killed by femicidal violence, demanding urgent actions from the Venezuelan State and society in general in the face of the increasing violence and denouncing the impunity that often protects these aggressors,” it added.

Miranda and Caracas with the most feminicides

Regarding the murders of women recorded in February, it detailed that the states with the highest number were Miranda, with three cases, Caracas, with two cases, and Monagas, Anzoátegui, Aragua, Carabobo, Mérida, and Amazonas, with one case each.

The majority of the victims, continued the NGO, were between 31 and 35 years old, and 5 of the 11 murdered women were mothers.

It explained that due to the events recorded last month, there are 12 feminicides accounted for, all of whom are currently detained.

“In the beginning of 2024, we count 1 consummated feminicide every 44 hours and 1 attempted feminicide every 26 hours,” it noted.

Utopix also counted 7 feminicides of Venezuelan women abroad, specifically in Colombia, the United States, Trinidad and Tobago, and Peru.

