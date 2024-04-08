Entretenimiento

Thalía alardeó de su soltería en sus redes sociales.

Reporte Confidencial
Por Reporte Confidencial 4 Min Lectura

Thalía caused a stir on social media after stating that she was single, a comment that initially sparked confusion and speculation among her followers about her relationship with Tommy Mottola.

Thalía’s comment, “Being single goes well with my outfit,” accompanied by youthful-style photos, raised questions about the solidity of her marriage to businessman Tommy Mottola, whom she married in 2000.

Comments like, “Is there something you haven’t told us, Thali?”, “So the rumors were true,” “You kept that well hidden,” “Wasn’t Tommy the love of your life?”, “Too pretty to be single,” “Did your husband give you permission to write that?” were among the reactions.

However, Tommy Mottola’s response, consisting of heart and flame emojis in the post, along with Thalía’s subsequent clarification about the context of her statement, reassured the Mexican singer’s fans.

This incident occurred in a context where unfounded rumors of a marital crisis had previously circulated, fueled by alleged links between Mottola and Leslie Shaw, which were categorically denied by those involved.

The mystery surrounding the artist’s marital status was cleared up when it was revealed that her statement was part of the promotion for her collaboration in the music video “Estoy Soltera” alongside Leslie Shaw and Farina.

The situation sparked widespread interest not only in the dynamics between Thalía and Tommy Mottola but also in how celebrities use social media to interact with their followers and promote their work.

The clarification regarding the promotional purpose of Thalía’s comment underscored the importance of not jumping to conclusions based on isolated posts on digital platforms.

The swift response from the public and the subsequent explanation reflect the connection between public figures and their followers, as well as the challenges of effective communication in the digital environment.

Last February, the singer revealed through a video posted on the social media platform TikTok that she suffers from dysgeusia, a condition characterized by a constant salty or metallic taste in the mouth.

“I’m traumatized, I just got confirmation that I have dysgeusia. It’s an alteration of taste with a constant salt, metal 24×7 taste and I can’t stop feeling it,” the artist expressed.

The singer pointed out that the symptoms began in late 2023, but she initially thought it was temporary. After the persistent unpleasant taste, she went for a medical check-up to find out what was happening. She didn’t reveal anything until she had medical confirmation.

“One of the few things that help me is drinking water with lemon, consuming things like vinegar, eating foods with a lot of salt. But it’s strange because my sense of smell is perfect. I can smell everything, taste everything when I eat, but after I stop eating, I have this constant taste in my mouth all the time,” Thalía shared with her fans.

Follow the news channel on WhatsApp


¡No te pierdas de nada!
Síguenos en Telegram o únete a nuestro canal de WhatsApp

También podría gustarte

Lamentablemente, nos deja la talentosa dramaturga venezolana Mariela Romero. Descansa en paz.
A los 66 años, Elluz Peraza podría hacer realidad su sueño de representar a Venezuela en Miss Universo.
Productor cubano detenido por robo de 100 mil dólares a un anciano venezolano en Miami
Comparte este artículo
Foto del avatar
Por Reporte Confidencial
Seguir:
Reporte Confidencial es un portal de noticias fundado el 08 de mayo de 2006, con el objetivo de garantizar la participación del periodismo civil en su plataforma. RC tiene decenas de miles de lectores, mas de 500 mil seguidores en redes sociales y ocupa espacio preferencial en Venezuela.

¡No Te Lo Pierdas!

Turismo Criminal Asesina a Joven Venezolano en Chile
Turismo Criminal Asesina a Joven Venezolano en Chile + VIDEO
Principales Rconfidencial Chile Sucesos
El intercambio se realizó con el fin de abusar sexualmente de forma continua de la niña.
¡Insólito! Cambian a su hija de 11 años por un vehículo 
Principales Sucesos
El Presidente Maduro anuncia la entrega de un Bono Especial a la ciudadanía
Nacionales Principales
En tanto, se espera que el correspondiente a abril se dé entre el 6 y el 13 del cuarto mes del 2024.
Primer Bono Especial, 5 de ABRIL 2024
Economía Principales

Anunciantes

Braulio Jatar. Pido investigación exhaustiva en agresión a repartidores en Santiago, Chile
Diario del Migrante Internacionales Publirreportaje Rconfidencial Chile
Reporte Confidencial: !30 millones de visitas!
Publirreportaje
Lanzan primera plataforma de coaching y mentoring especializada en abogados
Lanzan primera plataforma de coaching y mentoring especializada en abogados
Publirreportaje
Venezolanos rompen récord en España pasan de empleados a empresarios
Venezolanos rompen récord en España: “Pasan de empleados a empresarios”
Diario del Migrante Principales Publirreportaje Rconfidencial Chile