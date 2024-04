Giannis Antetokounmpo evita lesión grave en un susto para los Bucks.

Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo has avoided damage to his left Achilles tendon – a best-case outcome – and his return to play is based on treatment and rehab response for strained calf, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/MN2ZFpP6gv

— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 10, 2024