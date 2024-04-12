InternacionalesPrincipales

Diálogo entre Gobierno colombiano y ELN con garantes previo a reunión extraordinaria en Caracas.

Reporte Confidencial
Por Reporte Confidencial 2 Min Lectura

Representatives from the Colombian government and the guerrilla group National Liberation Army (ELN) held talks on Friday in Caracas with representatives from the guarantor and accompanying countries of the peace negotiations, ahead of the extraordinary meeting that will begin on Saturday, the armed group’s press team told EFE.

Although the discussions were scheduled to start on Friday, the source explained that the first day was used for deliberations with the mediators of the process, without direct dialogue between the conflict parties.

Likewise, it is expected that the representatives of Gustavo Petro’s government and the guerrilla group will begin the “extraordinary round” of conversations on Saturday, which will extend until April 22.

Asked about reports of a suspension of the meeting in some media outlets, the ELN press team assured EFE that there has been no such interruption and, on the contrary, it is “normal” for the parties to have spent the first day in dialogue with the accompanying and guarantor countries.

This week, the ELN requested an “extraordinary meeting” instead of a normal cycle due to the “critical state” of the peace process, which, in the opinion of the armed group, is in a “state of freeze.”

The government delegation, led by Vera Grabe, traveled to Caracas on Wednesday, while the guerrilla team arrived in Venezuela on Thursday led by the chief negotiator, Israel Ramírez Pineda, alias ‘Pablo Beltrán’, but also by the group’s top commander, Eliécer Herlinto Chamorro, alias ‘Antonio García’, who is not part of the negotiating delegation.

During the meeting, as explained by the government delegation, topics from the agenda will be addressed, such as participation, ceasefire, territorial transformations, and fundamental decisions about the future of the process.

The negotiations, which restarted in November 2022 after a four-year freeze, have experienced several ups and downs, but both parties maintain a ceasefire that extends until August 3.

Con información de efectococuyo.com


¡No te pierdas de nada!
Síguenos en Telegram o únete a nuestro canal de WhatsApp

También podría gustarte

En menos de una semana, Venezuela reporta más de 40 incendios forestales.
Clsem presenta su primer informe trimestral de gestión en el año 2024
La ultraderecha chilena presiona al Gobierno de Boric para que suspenda las relaciones con Venezuela
Comparte este artículo
Foto del avatar
Por Reporte Confidencial
Seguir:
Reporte Confidencial es un portal de noticias fundado el 08 de mayo de 2006, con el objetivo de garantizar la participación del periodismo civil en su plataforma. RC tiene decenas de miles de lectores, mas de 500 mil seguidores en redes sociales y ocupa espacio preferencial en Venezuela.

¡No Te Lo Pierdas!

CREDINÓMINA BANCO VENEZUELA 2024: ¿Cómo obtenerlo AQUÍ?
CREDINÓMINA BANCO VENEZUELA 2024: ¿Cómo obtenerlo AQUÍ?
Economía Principales
Bono nuevo especial
Llega el BONO Revolución es Independencia Primer Bono Especial de abril del 2024
Economía Principales
El abuso sexual ocurrió en octubre de 2023. Sin embargo, la menor decidió quitarse la vida por todo lo que sufrió en los meses venideros.
Adolescente se quitó la vida luego de ser abusada por la pareja de su abuela
Principales Sucesos
Fallece la modelo venezolana Wilevis Brito después de una cirugía en Caracas
Entretenimiento

Anunciantes

Braulio Jatar. Pido investigación exhaustiva en agresión a repartidores en Santiago, Chile
Diario del Migrante Internacionales Publirreportaje Rconfidencial Chile
Reporte Confidencial: !30 millones de visitas!
Publirreportaje
Lanzan primera plataforma de coaching y mentoring especializada en abogados
Lanzan primera plataforma de coaching y mentoring especializada en abogados
Publirreportaje
Venezolanos rompen récord en España pasan de empleados a empresarios
Venezolanos rompen récord en España: “Pasan de empleados a empresarios”
Diario del Migrante Principales Publirreportaje Rconfidencial Chile