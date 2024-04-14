Entretenimiento

San Luis y Noreh estrenan "Fácil" (+video)

San Luis and singer-songwriter Noreh come together for a song dedicated to lost love, titled “Fácil.”

The song stands out for its poetic, harmonious, and emotional content, blending the talents of both musical projects. In the music video, directed by Charlie Nelson, the story of a man on the brink of madness after losing the love of his life is portrayed, unfolding in a single shot sequence that intertwines happy memories with the sad reality of loss.

The Castillo brothers, Santi and Luigi (San Luis), along with Noreh, act as narrators through the song, which they wrote themselves. Both spoke about Noreh’s ability to capture the essence of the song with sensitivity and creativity.

The release of “Fácil” precedes the upcoming discography of San Luis, which they have been working on for months, marking a new stage in the careers of both artists.

