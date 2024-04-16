Así sorprendieron Chyno y Nacho a los usuarios del Metro de Caracas (+video)

Chyno and Nacho surprised their fans by giving a brief concert in one of the subway cars of the Caracas Metro, with videos circulating on social media showing the singers performing their classic hits.

Despite the limited space, the duo managed to capture the moment on video, delighting the Caracas commuters on Line 1 who later shared the experience on social media.

Upon reaching Colegio de Ingenieros station, Chyno and Nacho bid farewell to their audience and exited the subway car.

