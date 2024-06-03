Chyno y Nacho anunciaron nueva gira y alborotaron a las multitudes

Chyno and Nacho announced their new tour on Friday, May 31st, marking a new chapter in their musical career as a duo. After several years apart, the Venezuelan duo is making a grand comeback to make their mark in the cities they will visit.

The Venezuelan duo will kick off this new phase on September 29th with “Eternos USA 2024” at Semiole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. This will be the first project for the singers after their return in 2020 and the collaborative album “Chino & Nacho is Back” in 2021.

“We are signing the most important tour of our career with our friends at Loud and Live. Chino and Nacho Eternos El Tour is becoming a reality starting today,” commented Nacho after signing the contract.

The performers of “Mi Niña Bonita” reunited at the Maiquetía International Airport in Venezuela, where they signed the contract for this new project in the presence of some fans and staff.

“The tour that will take us all over the United States, see you soon in Miami, Florida, my people,” emphasized Chyno.

Thanks to Loud and Live Entertainment, this reunion became possible. It’s worth noting that Chyno and Nacho had first separated in 2017.

So far, the states to be visited by “Eternos USA 2024” have not been confirmed. Venezuelan fans are eagerly awaiting the singers’ upcoming announcements and a possible date for Venezuela. They have expressed their joy at the return of Chyno and Nacho to the stage.

Challenging Times

In the past, there were rumors of a supposed enmity between “The kings of romantic music” after their separation. However, neither of them publicly addressed this issue. Whenever asked, their statements indicated that things were fine between them.

Now, years later, it is evident that friendship and work prevailed over differences and difficulties.

